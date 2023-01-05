Is The Parent Test Scripted or Real?

Starring Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown, ABC’s ‘The Parent Test’ seems to be on a mission to find the answer to an age-old question. Which parenting style might be the best? The reality series follows different families as they sit down with each other and the hosts to discuss their methods of parenting. The show also provides viewers a glimpse into the daily lives of the featured families and exactly how kids are being raised.

With ever-increasing awareness about mental health, multiple schools of thought regarding how a child should be raised are sure to confuse contemporary parents. However, the show aims to provide the public with an insight into how these different parenting styles work and their impact on children. However, this has left many people to wonder just how much of the series is true and if certain elements have been faked. Luckily, we are here to answer the same!

Is The Parent Test Scripted?

While we do not believe that ‘The Parent Test’ is scripted, it is easy to understand why some people might think differently. Each parental couple on the show seems to be following a certain type of parenting style, allowing the viewers to understand just what it entails. However, the possibility that everything done by a family would be a textbook example of the parenting style that they are meant to represent might make some people suspicious of the authenticity of the series.

Well, rest assured because most, if not all, are not the picture-perfect models of what a particular type of lifestyle might mean. In fact, most of the styles shown in the series are examples of the mindset that a particular set of parents might have rather than some guidelines that they follow. Most of the parents and their kids in the show are relatable enough that most viewers might think back to their own childhood or parenting days.

In order to seemingly even the playground, family members have to go through a particular set of challenges to see how well they cope with the situation. For example, in the very first episode of season 1, four families had to compete against each other for the “Yes Day” challenge, where parents could not say “No” to their children. Like most reality shows, ‘The Parent Test’ is also a competition, but there is no prize money in the end, though the winning parents do get the bragging rights.

The showrunners have been firm about their intention to only compare different parenting styles and see what might be the best way to raise the children. That being said, it is up to the participating families to get a consensus regarding the question. That being said, it should be pointed out that not all methods of parenting work for all kinds of families, as each family has their own set of unique quirks. Moreover, the pros and cons of each type of parenting style seem to be evident on the screen, though some decidedly seem more beneficial than others.

To summarize, it seems unlikely that ‘The Parent Test’ is scripted. The show certainly follows a set format of challenges and confessionals, but that does not mean that the events that unfold were pre-planned by the viewers. As expected, there are many emotional moments as the parents introspect about how they have been raising their children. But everything seems to be focused on the show’s aim, which is to find out which style of parenting might just be the best one to follow.

