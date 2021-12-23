Is The Polar Express on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by acclaimed director Robert Zemeckis, ‘The Polar Express’ is a Christmas musical adventure film that features human characters animated using the amazing live-action motion capture technique. Boasting of a talented voice cast that includes Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye, and Jimmy Bennett, among others, the movie was listed in the Guinness World Records as the first all-digital capture film.

‘The Polar Express’ has also inspired several live-experience train trips and amusement rides. It garnered lots of praise and accolades and is one of the most loved Christmas movies for people across the world. If you wish to watch this cult classic during the holidays, here is everything you should know.

What is The Polar Express About?

Based on the eponymous 1985 children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, ‘The Polar Express’ revolves around a young boy (Hero Boy) who is skeptical about the existence of Santa Claus. One Christmas Eve, he finds a mysterious steam train named The Polar Express outside his house. Though initially reluctant to get aboard, Hero Boy hops on when the conductor tells him that the train is headed to the North Pole. On the train, he meets a cheerful girl and an over-smart boy, as well as another reclusive boy named Billy. Throughout the journey, Hero Boy and his friends have various thrilling adventures that include the train almost crashing into a frozen lake.

Upon arriving at the North Pole, the conductor announces that one of them would be chosen to receive the first Christmas gift from Santa. When Hero Boy returns a loose bell from the reindeer’s reins to Santa, he gets the first gift in the form of the bell. This also leads to Hero Boy beginning to believe in Christmas, and he continues to do so all through his adulthood. Thus, ‘The Polar Express’ is a beloved tale of childhood innocence and the power of believing. Now, if you are wondering how you can watch the film, here is all the information you need!

Is The Polar Express on Netflix?

The streaming service has a diverse library with hundreds of movies and TV shows, but ‘The Polar Express’ is not in it. Therefore, subscribers can rather go for similar Christmas movie alternatives like ‘The Christmas Chronicles‘ and ‘Klaus.’ Both these films depict adventures involving Santa Claus.

Is The Polar Express on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu subscribers will not be able to find the fantasy adventure on the streaming platform presently. However, they can enjoy movies like ‘Miracle on 34th Street‘ and ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas.’ The former features a little girl who doesn’t believe in Santa, while the latter movie revolves around the invention of Ebenezer Scrooge – the biggest non-believer of Christmas in the literary world.

Is The Polar Express on Amazon Prime Video?

‘The Polar Express’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, but you can watch the movie by choosing to rent or buy it. To explore this option, click here. Some of the Christmas movies available free of charge are ‘It’s a Wonderful Life‘ and ‘Twice Upon a Christmas.’

Is The Polar Express on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘The Polar Express’ is available to stream for subscribers on HBO Max. You can watch it here.

Is The Polar Express on Disney+?

Sadly, Disney+ users have to search for ‘The Polar Express’ on other platforms. But you will find other Christmas fantasy movies on the streaming service, such as ‘One Magic Christmas‘ and ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.’

Where to Watch The Polar Express Online?

‘The Polar Express’ can be watched with a subscription on Philo, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Also, it can be streamed on VOD and live-streaming platforms like Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV, Spectrum, iTunes, AMC Theatres, YouTube, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream The Polar Express for Free?

Philo, Sling TV, and Fubo TV offer a week-long window where first-time subscribers can try out the services free of charge. Hence, you can use these options to stream ‘The Polar Express’ for free. However, we always advise our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume.

