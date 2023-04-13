Is The Pope’s Exorcist Based on a True Story?

Russell Crowe stars in his first horror movie, ‘The Pope’s Exorcist,’ which is directed by Julius Avery that follows an exorcist named Father Gabriele Amorth, who investigates the terrifying case of a young boy’s possession. To get to the bottom of the case and rid the boy of the demonic entity, Amorth brings a centuries-old conspiracy to light that the Vatican had managed to keep under the carpet all this time. Apart from Russell Crowe, the supernatural horror film features stellar onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, Franco Nero, Laurel Marsden, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney.

While the belief in supernatural elements and spirits is subjective, there are a few horror tales that make everyone’s head turn and spark some questions in their minds, and so is the case with the storyline of ‘The Pope’s Exorcist.’ Although the entire narrative seems far from related to reality, some parts of the film are likely to make many of you wonder if it has anything to do with real life. Well, in that case, let’s explore the same and find out, shall we?

Is The Pope’s Exorcist a True Story?

Yes, ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is partially based on a true story. In fact, the writers Michael Petroni, Evan Spiliotopoulos, R. Dean McCreary, Chester Hastings, and Jeff Katz took inspiration from Gabriele Amorth’s memoirs — ‘An Exorcist Tells His Story’ and ‘An Exorcist: More Stories’ — and came up with the thrilling screenplay for the Julius Avery directorial.

Father Gabriele Amorth was a real and celebrated priest who was first ordained as a Catholic priest in 1954 after fighting in World War II against Italian fascism. Decades later, in June 1986, he got appointed as an exorcist of the Diocese of Rome before getting promoted to Chief Exorcist of the Vatican six years later, in 1992. It is claimed that during his 30-year career, Amorth performed about 160,000 exorcisms, which has been disputed by some over the years.

Before Amorth passed away in 2016 at the age of 91, he gave the rights to his books to producer Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, having rejected multiple offers over the years from different film studios. Kaczmarek explained in the movie’s production notes, “I believe I was able to succeed where other producers failed in that I was able to convince Father Amorth about my sincere religious devotion.” The screenwriter Michael Petroni was drafted in to write an original story, and Kaczmarek praised him, “He did a great job of incorporating real Latin prayers from the book Catholic exorcists use in their work. He brought a great level of authenticity to the script.”

Now that we have established the fact that Father Gabriele Amorth was a real exorcist, we might as well take a look at the other end of the spectrum and learn about the demon that possesses the young boy in ‘The Pope’s Exorcist.’ Its name is Asmodeus, who is the King of Hell and is considered a demon taken from Judeo-Islamic lore, whose existence obviously depends on one’s faith in spirits and demons. In most of the depictions, Asmodeus, which mainly appears in the Book of Tobit, has been portrayed as the personification of lust.

Apart from ‘The Pope’s Exorcist,’ the themes of possession and exorcism have been explored in many films over the years, which is another reason why many of you find them familiar and realistic. ‘The Conjuring,’ ‘The Exorcist,’ ‘The Vatican Tapes,’ ‘The Nun,’ and ‘The Exorcism of Emily Rose’ are some of the movies that touch upon the similar subject matter. So, it would be fair to say that ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is not particularly based on a true story but based on the real-life memoirs of Father Gabriele Amorth.

