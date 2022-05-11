Is The Quest on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Quest’ is a fantasy-based competition series set in the fictional kingdom of Everealm. When the magical land is threatened by evil forces, the noble Fates call upon Paladins from another world. The contestants must work together to showcase their teamwork and choose the One True Hero. Each season, the trouble faced by the Everealm is different in nature, and the fates call upon a new set of Paladins to seek the champion.

Though the show’s storyline is scripted, the challenge results and banishments are solely based on the participants. The series presents a unique brand of reality shows with a fantastical element that is sure to engage viewers from all age groups. If you are curious to know where one can watch the competition, here’s what we know.

What is The Quest About?

The fantasy-based reality show ‘The Quest’ is set in a fictional land that suffers from a particular threat each season. To save Everealm, the Fates summon heroes from a different world, called ‘Paladins.’ Every episode, the participants must face a different challenge as demanded by the ongoing events within the scripted story. However, the results of these challenges are decided fairly.

After completing the challenges, the losing Paladins have to go through another challenge, with the winner escaping elimination. The competitors then vote to determine who will be banished from Everealm forever. If the show has piqued your interest and you want to check it out, here’s how you can do it.

Is The Quest on Netflix?

No, ‘The Quest’ is not available on Netflix. However, the platform does offer reality shows that revolve around different challenges to be faced by the participants in a foreign land to emerge victoriously. Fans of such a format may like ‘Survivor‘ and ‘Alone.’

Is The Quest on Hulu?

For $13.99 per month, you can watch ‘The Quest’ by buying Hulu’s Disney Bundle here. Though lacking the element of fantasy, Hulu’s regular offering does provide game shows where contestants go through different challenges. If you are interested in such shows, we recommend ‘Fear Factor‘ and ‘Naked and Afraid.’

Is The Quest on Amazon Prime Video?

With Amazon Prime, fans can purchase the first season of ‘The Quest’ for $14.99 here. Alternatively, you can watch the participants facing multiple tasks in shows like ‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji‘ and ‘Total Wipeout.’

Is The Quest on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not host ‘The Quest’ on its platform. However, the platform can be utilized to watch challenge-based shows such as ‘Wipeout‘ and ‘Ellen’s Game of Games.’ Though the shows lack the intriguing fantastical element, the core premise of the two reality series is quite similar to ‘The Quest.’

Is The Quest on Disney+?

Yes, the ‘The Quest’ is indeed available on Disney+. You can watch the reality competition here!

Where to Watch The Quest Online?

You can stream Season 1 of ‘The Quest’ on the network’s official website. The first season can also be purchased on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and iTunes.

How to Stream The Quest for Free?

Cabel subscribers of ABC can watch the series on its website for no cost. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the series. Pay for subscriptions supports the producers of your favorite shows.

