Is The Resort on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Peacock’s ‘The Resort‘ is a black comedy mystery series that revolves around a couple who spend their 10th marriage anniversary at a luxurious resort. Soon, they get involved in uncovering a mystery that occurred 15 years ago. Created by Andy Siara and Sam Esmail, the comedy series stars a talented group of actors and actresses, including William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, and Nick Offerman. If you are a fan of the genre, you must be looking forward to knowing more about this mystery series and how you can watch it. Well, we have all the information that you are looking for!

What is The Resort About?

The narrative follows Noah and Emma, a couple who are celebrating their 10-year marriage anniversary at a picturesque resort in the Mayan Riviera. On one hand, Emma thinks that their marriage is stuck in a place and isn’t advancing how it should, while on the other hand, Noah feels content with how things are. However, soon enough the couple has other matters to deal with as they get pulled into an unsolved mystery involving two missing persons, which dates back 15 years. Do you wish to get to the bottom of the truth alongside the couple? For that, you will need to watch the series yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Resort on Netflix?

No, ‘The Resort’ is not a part of Netflix’s massive catalog of content. However, you can still put your subscription to good use by turning to other alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window‘ and ‘Dead to Me.’

Is The Resort on Hulu?

Sadly, ‘The Resort’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. Alternatively, you can choose to watch similar shows that are available on the streamer. You might enjoy watching ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ and ‘Death on the Nile.’

Is The Resort on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime doesn’t house ‘The Resort,’ you still have the option to watch similar shows from the plethora of options at your disposal. We recommend you watch ‘Psych.’ Even though the premise is not similar to ‘The Resort,’ it also blends the suspense of solving crimes with comedic elements.

Is The Resort on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘The Resort’ on other streaming platforms as the mystery show is not available on the streamer. However, there are plenty of other alternatives that HBO Max houses, such as ‘Search Party‘ and ‘Landscapers.’

Where to Watch The Resort Online?

You can watch ‘The Resort’ on Peacock TV’s official website. Besides that, there is no other way for you to watch the comedy mystery series online, be it streaming or purchasing. So, if you really wish to catch all the episodes of the show, we recommend you subscribe to Peacock and enjoy it, along with many other movies and TV shows on the platform.

How to Stream The Resort For Free?

Fortunately, Peacock TV offers a free plan for all users, but it is not certain that ‘The Resort’ would be included in that plan. You can check for its availability by subscribing to the platform for free, from here. If it is not available for free there, you cannot stream it for free at all as the show is unavailable on other online platforms. But you can hope and wait for the mystery series to land on any of the digital platforms providing a free trial to its users. Having said that, we request our readers to refrain from using illegal means to watch their favorite content and instead, pay for the relevant subscriptions to do the same.

Read More: Where is Peacock’s The Resort Filmed?