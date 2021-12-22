Is The Santa Clause on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by John Pasquin, the Christmas comedy movie stars Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd, Wendy Crewson, and David Krumholtz. In the movie, when Scott Calvin accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall from the roof of his house, he and his son Charlie are compelled to take over the responsibility of delivering the Christmas present. While Scott believes that he can now safely return to his old life, he learns that he is now the new Santa – a harsh reality for him that he chooses not to believe despite the overwhelming evidence. If you want to know more about the film, here is everything we’ve gathered!

What is The Santa Clause About?

While everyone is preoccupied with the Christmas celebrations, Scott Calvin, a divorcé, is appalled that his ex-wife and her husband want his son Charlie to believe that Santa is not real. But before he can do anything, he accidentally causes Santa to fall from the roof of his house and finds himself in an unexpected situation. Now, he must deliver all the Christmas gifts to the children since the real Santa passes away.

When Scott and his son Charlie accomplish the daunting task that has many inherent occupation hazards, the reindeer bound to the sled takes the duo to the North Pole, where Scott learns that he is now the new Santa. However, the following day, Scott refuses to believe what transpired on Christmas Eve. To top it all, his life turns upside down when he begins to physically transform into the Santa the world knows and loves. Are you wondering how you can watch the film? We’ve got the details!

Is The Santa Clause on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd-starrer on some other platform as it is currently not available on the streaming giant. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘The Knight Before Christmas‘ or ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.’

Is The Santa Clause on Hulu?

‘The Santa Clause’ is not a part of Hulu’s current offering as of now. However, you can instead watch other festival movies like ‘My Santa.’

Is The Santa Clause on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video’s present catalog does not include the John Pasquin directorial. However, the film is accessible for rent or purchase on the official website. You can get it for as low as $3.99.

Is The Santa Clause on HBO Max?

‘The Santa Clause’ is unavailable on HBO Max as of now, and it’s unlikely that the movie will be accessible on the platform even in the near future. But subscribers who are looking for similarly themed films may like ‘Four Christmases‘ or ‘Deck the Halls.’

Is The Santa Clause on Disney+?

Yes, the John Pasquin directorial is available on Disney+. People who have a subscription to the streamer can watch the Christmas comedy-drama film right here.

Where to Watch The Santa Clause Online?

You can rent or purchase ‘The Santa Clause’ on video-on-demand platforms like Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, AMC Theatres, and YouTube. The Christmas movie is also accessible on Xfinity, DirecTV, and Spectrum.

How to Stream The Santa Clause for Free?

Since the 1994 film is not available on any platform that offers a free trial, you cannot watch the movie for free as of now. We request our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

