Is The Staircase on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, ‘The Staircase‘ is a true-crime show based on the 2004 eponymous docuseries. It follows the lives of Michael Iver Peterson, his second wife Kathleen Peterson, and their family. The seemingly perfect family is rattled when they find Kathleen dead at the base of their home’s staircase. However, as the investigation unfolds, the accidental death is labeled murder, with Michael as the prime suspect.

Given the media attention that followed the case, true-crime fans were delighted with the series. The show has phenomenal actors like Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Parker Posey, and Sophie Turner. If you can’t wait to watch the events unfold in the drama series, we have your back!

What is The Staircase About?

‘The Staircase’ basically revolves around the Peterson family. Micheal Peterson is a writer who lives with his wife Kathleen and kids in North Carolina. However, things take a dark turn when Michael calls the authorities to report his wife’s death. Though Kathleen’s death appears to be due to her falling down the stairs in a drunken state, the investigators suspect something afoul. The medical reports show injuries that are inconsistent with the assumed circumstances.

The authorities accuse Michael of killing his wife, leading to a 16-year-long trial. While his kids initially refuse to believe it, the unfolding investigation shakes their trust in everything they have known their whole life. A French production crew decides to contact Michael’s legal team to film the trial and create a docuseries. We know that true-crime fans cannot wait to watch the series, and here’s how they can do it!

Is The Staircase on Netflix?

No, ‘The Staircase’ is not available on Netflix. The platform does host the French docuseries that inspired the Colin Firth starrer, titled ‘The Staircase.’ True crime fans can also check out ‘Sophie: A Murder in West Cork,’ which follows the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French television producer; you can watch the docuseries here!

Is The Staircase on Hulu?

You can watch ‘The Staircase’ on Hulu by adding HBO Max to your Hulu plan here. You can also find similar shows, like ‘The Murder of Laci Peterson‘ and ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ as part of Hulu’s regular offerings.

Is The Staircase on Amazon Prime?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘The Staircase,’ Amazon Prime is not the right platform. Instead, Prime Members can watch other true-crime series, such as ‘Pistorius‘ and ‘The House of Suh.’ Both projects revolve around famous murders committed or planned by loved ones.

Is The Staircase on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘The Staircase’ is indeed available on HBO Max. You can watch the show right on the platform here!

Where to Watch The Staircase Online?

‘The Staircase’ is exclusively available on HBO Max; thus, it cannot be watched on any other platform.

How to Stream The Staircase for Free?

As of writing, ‘The Staircase’ is not available on any platforms for free. We request our readers to not use any illegal channels to watch the show. Paying for required subscriptions helps show your support for the cast and crew of the series!

