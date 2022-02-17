Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Marcus Nispel, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is a slasher film about a circle of young adults — Erin, Andy, Pepper, Kemper, and Morgan — falling prey to a chainsaw-wielding killer Leatherface and his savage entourage. These dangerous backwood killers reside in a dilapidated house where the naive protagonists, unfortunately, land and meet an awful fate. It is a reimagination of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 film of the same name.

Besides serving as the fifth installment in ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ franchise, the 2003 movie is loosely inspired by real-life crimes of the brutal murderer and body snatcher, Ed Gein. Starring popular actors like Jessica Biel, Mike Vogel, and Jonathan Tucker, this film is an intense and exhilarating watch. If you love horror movies that chill the back of your spine, you might be interested in watching this one. Here are all the ways you can do so!

What Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre About?

The horrifying slasher movie opens with a group of high-spirited teens passing across a rural area in Texas, where they chance upon a group of backwood killers. These cold-blooded criminals trap the kids inside their decrepit residence and hunt them one by one. The scariest out of them is Leatherface, a bulky masked man who initiates this terrifying carnage! As these strong-headed teens fight for their lives, will they be able to get out alive? If you’re eager to watch the movie online, here are all the options available!

Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix?

Yes, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is accessible on Netflix.

Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Amazon Prime Video?

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is available for streaming on-demand on Amazon Prime Video; you can access it right here. Subscribers can either rent the movie for $2.99 or purchase it for $12.99.

Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Hulu?

Unfortunately, the movie is not available on Hulu as of now. However, you can watch the first installment of this spine-chilling franchise titled ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ right here.

Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on HBO Max?

Although the movie is not a part of HBO Max’s current offerings, you can go for other installments in the film series, namely, ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning‘ and ‘Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III.’

Where to Watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Online?

You can watch ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ on DirecTV, fuboTV, and Xfinity Stream. Among popular VOD platforms, the movie can be viewed on Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

How to Stream Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Free?

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial period to its first-time subscribers, so you can use it to stream the movie online. However, we don’t advise our readers to adopt illegal methods to stream content online. Acquiring a membership is a more ethical way to watch your favorite movie or TV show on the desired platform.

