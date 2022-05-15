Is The Time Traveler’s Wife Show on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Steven Moffat, ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife‘ is a sci-fi romantic series about a time traveler named Henry DeTamble. Though he has been able to travel in time from a young age, Henry has no control over how or where he travels. During one of his trips, he meets a young girl named Clare Abshire. As the years go by, Henry and Clare develop a special bond, despite the non-linear nature of their relationship. The two decide to tie the know and be there for each other.

The show presents the audience with a different spin on the classic time-travel stories. Henry’s escapades are dangerous and often heartbreaking. Rose Leslie and Theo James take up the roles of the story’s leading couple. Thanks to their acting skills and brilliant writing, the series is a delight to watch. If you want to check out the series yourself, here’s all you need to know!

What is The Time Traveler’s Wife About?

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s eponymous 2003 book, ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ talks about the perils of loving a time traveler. Henry’s ability to control where or when he goes is beyond his control. He keeps meeting Clare during his trips, though the timings often lead to painful clashes. Despite their love for each other, the challenging nature of their relationship bothers them both. While Clare tries hard to maintain a semblance of normalcy, Henry’s abilities often throw a wrench in their plans. If you are eager to watch the series and are wondering how to watch it, we have just the information you need!

Is The Time Traveler’s Wife on Netflix?

No, ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ is not on Netflix. However, you can check out similar shows available on the platform like ‘Russian Doll‘ and ‘Outlander.’ Both series revolve around complications that arise from time travel.

Is The Time Traveler’s Wife on Hulu?

By adding HBO Max to your Hulu plan for $14.99 per month, you can watch ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ on the platform here. Regular Hulu users can also watch time-travel stories like ‘Timeless‘ and ‘11.22.63.’

Is The Time Traveler’s Wife on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not have ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ on its platform. Instead, Prime members can watch similarly-themed shows, such as ‘Undone‘ and ‘Fringe.’ These shows feature different characters who have gained the ability to travel in time.

Is The Time Traveler’s Wife on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ is indeed on HBO Max, and you can watch the series here!

Where to Watch The Time Traveler’s Wife Online?

‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ is exclusive to HBO Max and not available on any other platform as of writing.

How to Stream The Time Traveler’s Wife for Free?

HBO Max does not provide free trials. We urge our readers to not use any illegal methods to watch the show and instead pay for relevant subscriptions to support their favorite creators.

