Where Is HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife Filmed?

With Steven Moffat at the helm, HBO seeks to revive the bestselling novel by Audrey Niffenegger in the sci-fi fantasy romance saga ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife.’ The 2009 movie was mushy sadness mixed with titbits of time travel, and the series ups the ante by making it a bizarre and surreal light-hearted revelry. The story follows Henry, a librarian who has a disability of erratically disappearing and reappearing in space and time.

Henry meets Clare, who spills that she is his future wife, and the story gets more convoluted. But with a stellar cast ensemble and an oddly upbeat tone, the series holds a surprisingly refreshing package for the famous story. The book’s tale unfolds in Chicago, and the series also retains the Chicago connection. However, you may be eager to know where the series is filmed, and in that case, we have your back.

The Time Traveler’s Wife Filming Locations

‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ is filmed in locations in and around the US, especially in New York and Illinois. Production for the first season commenced at the end of May 2021 in New York. Filming for the first season also partly took place in Chicago from late September through early October of 2021, when it finally came to a wrap. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the series is filmed.

Westchester County, New York

The filming of several sequences takes place in the community of Pleasantville in Westchester County. The serene village is situated in Mount Pleasant, around 30 miles north of Manhattan. The cast and crew brought a lot of limelight as they filmed scenes in and around the village for the first season, including on Wheeler Avenue. They set up a shoot near The Pleasantville Pharmacy, a pharmacy located at 62 Wheeler Avenue.

Scenes were also filmed in the Philips 66 gas station on Broadway, in the same neighborhood. Scenes were captured in sections of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve at 125 Phelps Way in Pleasantville. Lastly, the production team visited the picturesque Nannahagen Park in Pleasantville, complete with a small pond. A considerable part of the filming took place in the outer suburbs of New York City, and the crew found a perfect abode in the rusty city of Yonkers, by the Hudson River.

In the city, the team filmed scenes near the Yonkers MetroNorth station on Alexander Street while seemingly getting a view of the river. The bustling station, a major intersection, lies between the Ludlow and Glenwood Stations. Several scenes were further lensed at the Habirshaw Park on the Hudson, north of the station. The location seemingly stood in for Chicago, as vintage cars were present on the set. The peaceful and accommodating surrounding of Yonkers makes the city an ideal filming destination, toured extensively by the HBO Max comedy-drama series ‘The Flight Attendant,’ among others.

Another crucial filming destination in their elaborate shoot was the city of White Plains in the same county, around 40 kilometers north of Manhattan. The cast and crew hijacked Galleria, a famous shopping mall located at 100 Main Street in the neighborhood of White Plains. The unit lensed segments all over Westchester, including the community of Purchase, where filming signs were put up along Purchase Street. Additional filming took place in the Rockwood State Forest and in New York City, where they filmed in the borough of Bronx. The filming crew was spotted on the Third Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard and East 134 Street and Lincoln Avenue in the Bronx, the home of the Yankees.

Chicago, Illinois

Niffenegger herself was from Illinois, and the book’s connection to the place is intense. Therefore, additional filming took place in and around Chicago, one of the largest cities in the entire US. The cast and crew took the measure of the skyline while trying to capture multiple exterior shots of the city. They filmed segments in and around the city, and the shoot lasted in the city for over a week. Endowed with a unique charm, Chicago is ideal for rom-com affairs, from ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ to ‘When Harry Met Sally.’

Read More: Best Time Travel Shows of All Time