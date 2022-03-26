Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth,’ ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth‘ is a historical drama movie that puts the life and fate of Macbeth in the spotlight as he gets carried away in his quest to become the next King of Scotland. The Joel Coen masterpiece stars a talented ensemble of actors, including Denzel Washington, Bertie Carvel, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, and Brendan Gleeson. The period drama consists of various thrilling elements, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. So, if you are interested in learning more about the film and watching it as well, you might be interested in the details we have!

What is The Tragedy of Macbeth About?

A trio of witches foretells that Macbeth will get crowned as the next King of Scotland. Upon learning about this prophecy, the impatient and manipulative Lady Macbeth convinces her husband to act upon it and fasten the process. Being blinded by the prospect of becoming King, Macbeth seizes the opportunity and, in the process, gets blood on his hands.

However, the Macbeths can’t escape the consequences of murder as paranoia clouds their grip over reality, and they begin spiraling into insanity. Will the prophecy still hold true, or will Macbeth pay for his actions? There is only one way to find out, and that is by watching the movie yourself. So, allow us to take you through all the options you have to do so!

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers would be disappointed to know that ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is not a part of the platform’s catalog. But don’t let it deter you from watching other war-centric period dramas, such as ‘The King‘ and ‘Outlaw King.’

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on Hulu?

No, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ cannot be viewed on Hulu. But the platform has a plethora of alternatives you can turn to, including ‘Robert the Bruce‘ and ‘Hammer of the Gods.’

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on Amazon Prime Video?

Since ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is not included in the expansive collection of movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, the subscribers cannot watch the period drama on the streaming giant. For those who are looking for movies with a historical setting, we recommend you watch ‘The Young Victoria‘ or ‘The Pagan King.’

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is not available on HBO Max, so you will have to look for other options to watch the Denzel Washington-starrer. Alternatively, you can check out other historical drama movies on the streaming platform, such as ‘300: Rise of an Empire‘ and ‘The Last Duel.’

Where to Watch The Tragedy of Macbeth Online?

Being an Apple TV+ original, you can catch ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ exclusively on Apple TV+. Since it is the only way to watch this historical drama, you might want to think about subscribing to the platform.

How to Stream The Tragedy of Macbeth for Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial of its services to new subscribers. You can take advantage of that offer and watch the Joel Coen directorial for free. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they want to watch instead of using illegal and unsafe means to watch movies and TV shows for free.

Read More: Where Was The Tragedy of Macbeth Filmed?