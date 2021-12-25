Where Was The Tragedy of Macbeth Filmed?

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a historical drama based on William Shakespeare’s play, ‘Macbeth.’ The film’s story follows its source material in broad strokes and focuses on a Scottish lord who goes down a dark path after being convinced that he is destined to be king of Scotland. Lord and Lady Macbeth’s quest for power is as cerebral as it is visceral, with their extreme methods serving as equally effective metaphors.

The film’s surreal presentation goes a long way in absorbing viewers into the story’s nuances and makes for a truly unique visual representation of the timeless play. If you’re wondering where it was brought to life in all its surreal and macabre glory, we’re here with the lowdown. Let’s check out the filming locations of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth.’

The Tragedy of Macbeth Filming Locations

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ was filmed entirely on sound stages in California. The film’s dreamlike backdrops were created in a studio to ensure they could be perfectly controlled. The film was also shot entirely in black-and-white.

Principal photography reportedly began on February 7, 2020, but had to go on a break the following month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production then resumed on July 23, 2020, and wrapped up shortly thereafter on July 31 of the same year. Let’s take a look at the specific studios where the film was shot.

Los Angeles County, California

The film was seemingly shot entirely in a lot at the Warner Brothers Studio in Burbank, California. The historic production facility is located at 4000 Warner Boulevard and is known to have hosted the filming of legendary films like ‘My Fair Lady,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ and ‘The Dark Knight,’ amongst many others.

Its music composer, Carter Burwell, described the film’s aesthetic as “psychological reality” and revealed that it was shot entirely on sound stages to give it a look that is “untethered from reality.” For similar reasons, director Joel Coen also seemingly compared his film to German Expressionist cinema.

