Is The Walking Dead: Dead City on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The sequel to ‘The Walking Dead‘ series and the overall fifth series in ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise, ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ is a post-apocalyptic thriller series that revolves around Maggie and Negan who travel across a post-apocalyptic New York City looking for Maggie’s kidnapped son. Created by Eli Jorné, the horror drama show features stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, and more. Focusing on two fan-favorite characters, the show opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. If you have been following the franchise, you must be eager to learn more about it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Walking Dead: Dead City About?

Set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, the narrative follows Maggie and Negan as they make their way into the forlorn borough, which was cut off from the mainland long ago. As the pair search for Maggie’s kidnapped son named Hershel, they find themselves in a series of deadly circumstances against the dead and the denizens of the leftover NYC. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the series yourself!

Is The Walking Dead: Dead City on Netflix?

It is highly unfortunate that Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ in its expansive collection. But the streaming giant makes up for it by granting you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘All of Us Are Dead‘ and ‘Black Summer.’

Is The Walking Dead: Dead City on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers must look for ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar shows on HBO Max, such as ‘The Last of Us.’

Is The Walking Dead: Dead City on Hulu?

No, ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. Alternatively, you can turn to similar zombie shows that the streamer houses, including ‘Fear the Walking Dead‘ and ‘Freakish.’

Is The Walking Dead: Dead City on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed that ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ is not included in the streaming giant’s regular offering. But you can find comfort in the fact that it can be accessed by including the AMC+ add-on to your current plan. To get more information, you can head right over here! In the meanwhile, you can tune into entertaining alternatives the streamer offers. We recommend you watch ‘S.O.Z.: Soldiers or Zombies.’

Where to Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City Online?

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ is available for streaming on AMC+’s official website, DirecTV, Philo, Spectrum on Demand, and YouTubeTV. Besides that, you don’t have the option to purchase the show as of now.

How to Stream The Walking Dead: Dead City For Free?

Fortunately, AMC+, Philo, and YouTubeTV offer a week-long free trial to all their respective new subscribers. As for DirecTV, it grants free access to its content for the first five days to its new users. Thus, you can make the most of any of these offers and stream ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ free of cost. Having said that, we encourage our readers always to prefer to pay for the applicable subscription and show their support for the art of cinema instead of looking for illegal ways to do the same.

