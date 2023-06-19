Is The Wrath of Becky on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

A sequel to the 2020 movie ‘Becky’ helmed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, ‘The Wrath of Becky’ is an action thriller film that revolves around a 16-year-old girl whose dog is kidnapped by a fascist organization, after which she goes after them to rescue her furry little friend. Directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote, the female-led action film features compelling onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Lulu Wilson, Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, and Michael Sirow. Although the sequel received mixed reviews from critics, you must be eager to know more about it if you are into gory movies and watched the previous installment. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Wrath of Becky About?

The narrative picks up two years after a young girl named Becky survives a deadly attack on her family by four Neo-Nazis. Now 16, she and her dog Diego live with an elderly yet kind-hearted woman named Elena Connor. Things take a turn for the worse when the Nobel Men, a fascist group, break into their house and attack both Becky and Elena. Upon gaining consciousness, the teenager finds out that Diego has been missing, forcing her to return to her old ways. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the thriller movie yourself!

Is The Wrath of Becky on Netflix?

No, ‘The Wrath of Becky’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection. However, there are plenty of other female-led thriller movies that you might want to watch on the streaming giant, including ‘Kate‘ and ‘Lou.’

Is The Wrath of Becky on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu subscribers cannot access ‘The Wrath of Becky’ as it is not included in the streamer’s library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out some excellent alternatives on the platform, such as ‘Girl‘ and ‘Haywire.’

Is The Wrath of Becky on Amazon Prime?

We hate to tell you that ‘The Wrath of Becky’ is unavailable for streaming on Amazon Prime. Nevertheless, you have the option of purchasing the film on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! Alternatively, you have numerous similar movies at your disposal as well. We recommend you check out ‘Never Let Go‘ and ‘The Protégé.’

Is The Wrath of Becky on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘The Wrath of Becky’ in its extensive content catalog. Yet, the streamer makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives like ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight.’

Where to Watch The Wrath of Becky Online?

As of writing, ‘The Wrath of Becky’ has been released in theaters. But it is also available to buy or rent on DirecTV, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. Still, if you wish to watch the gory action take place on the big screen, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Wrath of Becky For Free?

As mentioned above, it is unfortunate that ‘The Wrath of Becky’ is unavailable for streaming on any of the digital platforms, which means there is currently no way for you to stream the film for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope it arrives on any online platform offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we humbly request that our readers refrain from using illegal methods to watch their favorite content and instead pay for it and support the art of cinema.

