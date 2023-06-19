Where Was The Wrath of Becky Filmed?

A sequel to the 2020 thriller movie ‘Becky,’ Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel’s directorial ‘The Wrath of Becky’ is an action thriller movie that stars Lulu Wilson as the titular character. Becky is a 16-year-old girl who has finally found a peaceful and stable life after the traumatizing attack she survived three years ago. Now, she and her dog Diego reside with an elderly woman named Elena Connor. However, when the fascist organization, the Noble Men, makes its way into the house and hurts Becky and Elena while kidnapping Diego, the young girl is forced to return to her old violent ways.

Becky takes on the Noble Men on her own to rescue Diego and bring the organization’s political attack plans out in the open for everyone to see. Apart from Wilson, the action flick features impressive onscreen performances from talented actors, including Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, Michael Sirow, and Aaron Dalla Villa. The female-led thriller movie unfolds in various gore-filled settings, including Elena’s residence, where Becky and Diego stay, and the lair of the Noble Men. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘The Wrath of Becky’ was filmed, we have you covered!

The Wrath of Becky Filming Locations

‘The Wrath of Becky’ was filmed in New Jersey and New York, especially in Scotch Plains. Principal photography for the sequel seemingly commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up in early June of the same year. Now, let’s not waste time and follow Becky to learn about the specific locations that appear in the action thriller movie!

New Jersey

Several important scenes for ‘The Wrath of Becky’ were lensed in various parts of New Jersey. For instance, in June 2022, numerous locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members as they taped some key portions of the movie in Scotchwood Diner, 1928 US-22, in the township of Scotch Plains. Besides, the filming unit seemingly set up camp at different locations to record important sequences against suitable backdrops.

New York

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘The Wrath of Becky’ also traveled to the State of New York. Several portions, interiors and exteriors, were reportedly shot in several sites across the state for the thriller movie. While New York City has an urban cityscape, most of the rest of the state comprises a diverse terrain dominated by meadows, farms, forests, lakes, mountains, and rivers, making it a suitable production location for a movie like ‘The Wrath of Becky.’

In a late May 2023 interview with Moviefone, Seann William Scott, who portrays Darryl, was asked about his experience having to perform the scene where he was physically cruel to a dog. The actor replied, “Yeah, I love animals. One of my biggest things is that this dog was so sweet too. I was like, excuse me, how are we going to do the thing with the dog? Or I’m supposed to squeeze his head because, obviously, that’s not happening. I was holding this dog all day.”

“He was a monster-sized dog, but he was drooling and so sweet and looking up at me. I’m like, “Don’t you worry, buddy. It’s just a movie. It’s fake.” So I’m supposed to put my hand on top of his head and kind of squeeze. But the breed of doggie he is had all these big fatty wrinkles, so you could just push lightly, and for him, it was a little bit of a tickle. But when you see it on screen, it looks really mean. But no, I wasn’t going to hurt him,” Scott expanded.

