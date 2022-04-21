Is They Call Me Magic on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘They Call Me Magic’ is a sports documentary series that follows the life and career of the retired basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who is considered to be the greatest point guard of all time. It gives us a detailed glimpse into the accomplishments and impact of the basketball legend, both on and off the field. Starring Earvin Johnson himself, the documentary series is a homage to the career of the player. In case you wish to know more about the series and watch how Earvin worked his magic on the court, we have all the information you need!

What is They Call Me Magic About?

‘They Call Me Magic’ is a detailed account of the personal as well as professional life of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who made quite an impact on the sport throughout his legendary career. The documentary series features interviews with Earvin himself, his family members, and several celebrities such as Pat Riley, Snoop Dogg, Larry Bird, and Barrack Obama, who got influenced by the player’s NBA career, as he continues to impact the culture even after all these years. To learn all about Earvin’s career and his influence on the sport, you will need to watch the documentary series yourself. Here are the ways in which you can do so!

Is They Call Me Magic on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘They Call Me Magic’ is not available on Netflix. Alternatively, you can opt to watch sports documentary shows on the streaming giant, such as ‘Losers‘ and ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive.’

Is They Call Me Magic on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed as the sports documentary series is not included in the streamer’s library of movies and TV shows. However, by getting the bundle of Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+, you can get access to several other sports docuseries, including ‘The Last Dance‘ and ‘NBA Rooks.’

Is They Call Me Magic on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘They Call Me Magic’ cannot be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. However, prime subscribers can make the most of their membership by turning to similar docuseries such as ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur‘ and ‘Uninterrupted’s Top Class.’

Is They Call Me Magic on HBO Max?

Even though HBO Max does not offer ‘They Call Me Magic’ for streaming, subscribers have the option to tune into other excellent alternatives like ‘Being Serena‘ and ‘The Inside Story.’ Both are sports documentary shows that involve several interviews with players of their respective sports.

Where to Watch They Call Me Magic Online?

Since ‘They Call Me Magic’ is exclusively released on Apple TV+, you can watch the documentary series here! Other than that, you cannot catch the show on other streaming platforms. Moreover, the sports documentary is not available to buy or rent as of yet on any of the digital platforms either.

How to Stream They Call Me Magic for Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial to its new subscribers, which you can take advantage of to catch a few episodes of ‘They Call Me Magic.’ Once your trial period expires, you can pay $4.99 per month to continue watching the series along with many other movies and TV shows available on the platform. That being said, we request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal means to watch their favorite movies and TV shows for free.

