Netflix’s ‘Titletown High‘ is an eight-part series that follows Valdosta High School’s renowned football program through the 2020 fall season as they tackle games, a global pandemic, controversies, and more. With over 900 wins in history, the Wildcats are genuinely the most storied team in the nation. Thus, this show demonstrates the athletes’ hard work while also delving into their off-field lives and romantic relationships to uncover how they balance it all. There is honestly a lot of drama as well, and so, if you’re curious to know if any of it is fake, we’ve got you covered.

Is Titletown High Real or Scripted?

Directed by Jason Sciavicco (MTV’s ‘Two-A-Days’), with his company Blue Eyes Entertainment heading the production, ‘Titletown High’ is as close to reality and authenticity as possible. In other words, none of the situations, football games, or dialogues have been scripted by professions and handed to the teenagers and coaches to be executed. However, considering how much time, money, and resources are usually utilized to successfully bring such a series together, it’s possible that the producers pushed some topics of discussion to get them taped on camera in real-time.

For example, because the teens have almost every essential conversation concerning their romantic lives with their significant others, close friends, or parents on film, it implies that they were probably set to be taken place at a particular time. Yet, it’s also very plausible that the cast members had a camera on them at every moment, and the scenes were simply edited in post-production to fit together and give us only the most entertaining aspects.

Moreover, and most importantly, the controversy around Rush Propst and the players’ ineligibility at the end of the season is also real. After the audiotape of the dialogue between the Valdosta head coach and the then-president of the city’s football club was leaked, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) did find the former guilty of several violations, including illegal recruitment and seeking cash for transferred players’ rent. With this, the GHSA banned the institution from the 2021 football playoffs and deemed five students ineligible. Any games they participated in were forfeited (including the coach’s 300th win), and they were all ordered not to play in the state for an entire year, which led many to relocate.

“Our show is real,” Jason Sciavicco stated. “It’s real people in a real part of Georgia. It’s showing them and how they deal with real, every day problems. At the core of it, this is a coming-of-age story about a group of kids with a coach that demands a lot. It’s just really, really relatable.” In another interview, the director revealed that production was originally “scheduled to go from end of July, beginning of August [2020] until the second week of January.” Though, once they came back while editing to “do interviews to kind of tie things together and just get their thoughts,” they ended up staying and finished filming in June 2021.

Read More: Where is Amari Jones Now?