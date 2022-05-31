Is Tom Swift on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous book series and character created by Edward Stratemeyer, ‘Tom Swift’ is a spin-off of The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew.’ It is centered upon the titular character, Tom Swift — a wealthy inventor whose life gets turned upside down after the unexpected disappearance of his father. Created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson, the mystery TV series features a talented group of cast members, including Tian Richards, Ashleigh Murray, April Parker Jones, and Marquise Vilsón. The introduction of the character in ‘Nancy Drew’ got fans of the parent show even more excited about this series. So, if you wish to know more about it and watch it for yourself, we have got you covered!

What is Tom Swift About?

The narrative revolves around the charming and brilliant inventor Tom Swift, who has become a billionaire thanks to his wits and innovations. All is going well for him as he has the world at his feet, but everything goes south when his father disappears all of a sudden. Looking for his father, he gets pulled into a world full of conspiracies and unfathomable phenomena. With help from his best friend, bodyguard, and AI, he begins searching for the truth through his innovative mind and an endless supply of resources. Now that your interest in the show is piqued, here are all the ways you can watch it!

Is Tom Swift on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Tom Swift’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s extensive catalog. However, subscribers have the option to enjoy similar series like ‘Gone for Good‘ and ‘White Lines.’ Both these series involve the disappearance of a close acquaintance of the protagonist and the mystery that follows, much like ‘Tom Swift.’

Is Tom Swift on Hulu?

‘Tom Swift’ can only be live-streamed on Hulu+ Live TV. Subscribers can also turn to other alternatives in Hulu’s free streaming library that follow similar themes; we recommend you watch ‘Devs.’ Although it doesn’t involve the disappearance of a character, the mysterious element is still majorly present in the narrative. Also, the involvement of some advanced technology and science makes it similar to the ‘Nancy Drew’ spin-off.

Is Tom Swift on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers will need to look for the mystery drama series on other platforms as it is not accessible on this streaming giant. Although, thanks to the platform’s expansive library of content, you have other alternatives at your disposal, such as ‘Night Sky‘ and ‘Outer Range.’

Is Tom Swift on HBO Max?

Even though ‘Tom Swift’ is not available on HBO Max, it should not stop you from enjoying similar shows that the platform houses. We recommend you watch ‘Nancy Drew‘ and ‘Without a Trace.’

Where to Watch Tom Swift Online?

You can watch The CW’s ‘Tom Swift’ on The CW’s official website. Apart from that, you can also catch the mystery series on The CW’s app or online on live streaming platforms like FuboTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. However, you don’t have the option of buying or renting the show on any digital platform.

How to Stream Tom Swift for Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to all new subscribers. In addition, FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV offer a 7-day free trial each. So, if you haven’t subscribed to the services of these platforms as of yet, you can take advantage of the trial periods and stream ‘Tom Swift’ free of any cost. Besides that, there is currently no other way for you to catch the series online for free. Having said that, we recommend that our readers pay for the respective subscriptions to get access to their favorite content instead of resorting to illegal methods for the same.

