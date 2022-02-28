Is Travis Kalanick Married? Who is His Girlfriend?

‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ dramatizes the story of the founder of Uber and follows the tumultuous early days of the iconic company. In the Showtime series, Travis Kalanick is an unstoppable force who doggedly fights for his startup to help make it into a global behemoth. The narrative also touches upon the Co-Founder and CEO’s personal life and gives us some clues about what might have happened in real life. If the show got you curious about the real Travis Kalanick’s romantic life, we’ve dug up some interesting stories for you.

Is Travis Kalanick Married?

No, Travis Kalanick is not married, and there are no reports of him being betrothed in the past. Thus the Co-Founder and Former CEO of Uber, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $2.8 billion as of February 2022, doesn’t seem to have been married yet.

It appears the serial entrepreneur keeps his romantic life out of the public eye, which is also evidenced in his dating history. Here’s what we know about Travis’ former girlfriends.

Who is Travis Kalanick’s Girlfriend?

Most recently, Travis was romantically linked to Columbian model Daniela Lopez Osorio. According to reports, the two seemingly started seeing each other after meeting in California in 2021. Sources also revealed that the two began dating around mid-January 2021 but kept the relationship quiet. However, representatives of both Travis and Daniela refused to comment on the status of the relationship.

Since then, however, it appears that the two have parted ways, as Daniela shared a post on social media with actor Bryan Craig in October 2021. The former is a model and actress who signed with Victoria’s Secret Pink in 2015 and has also appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Before Travis’ alleged relationship with Daniela, he dated Gaby Holzwarth, whom he met at a party where the latter was performing. Gaby is a classically trained violinist who has performed in multiple high-profile events, including the Davos World Economic Forum and Google’s exclusive camp.

Travis and Gaby broke up in 2016, seemingly around August, after dating for three years. At the time, Gaby was also described as a business development manager. During their relationship, in 2015, Gaby also shared how Travis had helped with her recovery from her eating disorders, saying, “Travis, he’s been so helpful in my recovery. He’s been such a rock. That’s a side that no one really sees about him.”

In 2017, the year after they broke up, Gaby also weighed in on Uber’s alleged sexist workplace culture. Describing how events often included having models flown in, she said, “As a woman struggling with my own insecurities and body image, the best thing for me was to leave that unhealthy world of impossible standards.”

As of now, there is no news of who Travis Kalanick is currently dating or whether he is single. Given the former Uber CEO’s modesty when it comes to sharing aspects of his personal life, it is likely that information about his potential romances will remain scant for the time being.

