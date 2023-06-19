Is Troy Alive? Is Daniel Sharman Returning to Fear the Walking Dead?

AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ has offered several captivating antagonists throughout its eight seasons. From psychopaths to visionaries, these antagonists have raised stakes and increased tension in the narrative of the show. Daniel Sharman’s Troy Otto is one such antagonist. Troy has been the cause of immense bloodshed in the series and he shows no remorse concerning the same. His viciousness ends up threatening his life in the third season finale. However, the ending of the sixth episode of the eighth season succeeds in making the viewers wonder whether Troy is alive. Is Sharman returning to the post-apocalyptic drama? Let us share our take on the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Troy Alive?

Troy Otto was a former high-ranking member of the Broke Jaw Ranch community. While a group of survivors, including the Clark family, seek security and protection in the ranch, an enormous herd of walkers end up at the place and causes several deaths. Madison Clark eventually learns that it was Troy who led the herd of walkers to the community to kill several survivors. When Madison realizes that Troy doesn’t feel any remorse concerning his actions, she uses a hammer to smash his head in the third season finale. She, along with the viewers, believes that Troy died of the blunt force trauma she inflicted using the hammer she left near his body.

However, Troy may not be really dead. In the sixth episode of the eighth season, PADRE falls after the presumed death of Shrike, and Madison sends a radio message to the parents of the children PADRE’s collectors, including her, abducted from the mainland. The message is heard by a person, who records PADRE’s coordinates when Madison reveals the same in the message. The person possesses a hammer that looks exactly like the one Madison uses to smash Troy’s head. As Madison gets saved from a burning stadium filled with walkers, Troy must have survived the life-threatening attack. If that’s the case, Madison and the viewers have been unaware of Troy’s existence after the attack since the former doesn’t bother to confirm that he is dead after hitting him with the hammer.

The unrevealed person also possesses Alicia Clark’s prosthetic arm, which means that the individual has also tried to find her. Considering Troy’s enmity towards the entire Clark family, the person can be him. He must have killed a nearly-dead Alicia and taken her prosthetic arm or taken the same from an already-dead Alicia. Does that mean Daniel Sharman is returning to the post-apocalyptic drama? Let’s find out.

Is Daniel Sharman Returning to Fear the Walking Dead?

As of yet, neither AMC nor Daniel Sharman has announced the return of the actor to ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ However, the chances of Sharman returning to the post-apocalyptic drama are high, especially since the person at the end of the eighth season’s sixth episode is most likely Troy. In January 2023, a Savannah-based casting agency named Bill Marinella Casting Inc. released a casting call for a male double and hand double, matching the reference photo of Sharman, for ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ The casting call indicates that Sharman’s character Troy is most likely back in the narrative of the series.

The artist in the sixth episode of season 8 can be the double of Sharman. If that’s the case, we can look forward to seeing the actor back in the post-apocalyptic drama. Troy may want to seek his vengeance on Madison for nearly killing him in the third season finale. After the fall of PADRE, Troy may turn out to be the principal antagonist of the rest of the episodes of season 8. Sharman’s character may even fight Madison for the authority of PADRE after the supposed death of Shrike. Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Sharman most likely is returning to ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

