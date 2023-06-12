When and Where Does Fear the Walking Dead Take Place?

A spin-off series of ‘The Walking Dead,’ AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ begins as the tale of the Clark family members, who deal with a zombie apocalypse. The family goes on to create allies and enemies while seeking safety from the walkers who surround them. The series progresses through the intricate lives of people they meet and form a relationship with while trying to make sure that they don’t turn into the undead. Over the eight seasons of the series, the post-apocalyptic drama is set in different periods and regions. If you are up for a detailed take on the same, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.

When Does Fear the Walking Dead Take Place?

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ begins its narrative even before the narrative of the original series, ‘The Walking Dead.’ ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ confirms that the Day 1 of the apocalypse is on August 24, 2010, which makes it clear that ‘Fear’ begins in the same month. The first season of the series depicts the tale of the Clark family for over two weeks from the apocalypse. They end up in Victor Strand’s yacht on the 16th day, which indicates that the first season ends in September 2010. The second installment of the show covers the next few weeks of the Clarks’ lives, seemingly ending on the 36th day of the apocalypse.

The narrative of ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ intersect during the spin-off show’s third season. The protagonist of the original series, Rick Grimes, wakes up from a coma around two months after the apocalypse, which parallelly happens to the dam explosion in ‘Fear’ on the 64th day. The fourth season of ‘Fear’ progresses two years after the events of the third season as the Clarks and their allies settle in the Dell Diamond Baseball Stadium. Morgan Jones becomes an integral part of the narrative of the series while in ‘The Walking Dead,’ Rick and his allies emerge victorious over the forces of Negan.

The fifth season of ‘Fear’ takes place in 2013, around 1000 days after the apocalypse. The survivors end up in a radioactive area and Morgan clashes with Virginia in the same season. The sixth season begins five or six weeks after the fifth season finale and adds several more weeks to the narrative. A significant period is added to the narrative in the seventh season as Alicia sets out to battle Victor Strand in the same. Meanwhile, ‘The Walking Dead’ ends up having huge time jumps, leaving ‘Fear’ behind. The spin-off series catch up to the original series with a seven-year time jump ahead of the eighth season.

Where Does Fear the Walking Dead Take Place?

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ begins in Los Angeles, where the Clark family lives. When the apocalypse kickstarts, they leave the City of Angels and seek security in the luxurious yacht of Victor Strand, only for ending up in Mexico. The survivors also end up in La Colonia, which is situated in or near the city of Tijuana, Baja California in Mexico. Madison Clark, her family members, and their allies then return to California to end up in Broke Jaw Ranch, a survivalist community owned by Jeremiah Otto, located to the east of San Diego.

The third season of the series ends with the explosion of the Gonzalez Dam in Tijuana. After the same, Madison and her allies seek security in the Dell Diamond Baseball Stadium, located in the state of Texas. Meanwhile, the Pioneers base their operations in different regions in Texas and Lawton, Oklahoma. Eventually, nuclear explosions unsettle the lives of the survivors. Strand seeks security in The Tower, which is located in Texas. Alicia Clark joins Morgan and his allies in search of PADRE, a safe place where they don’t have to fear radiation. The island is seemingly a part of the state of Georgia.

