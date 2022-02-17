Is Uncharted on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Based on a game developed by Naughty Dog, ‘Uncharted’ is an action-adventure movie directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film revolves around Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a seasoned treasure hunter who embarks on a quest to find a long-last fortune with the assistance of a street-smart thief named Nathan Drake. Sadly, the two adventurers are not the only ones looking for the treasure, and they must put everything on the line to accomplish their evasive goals.

Starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas, the film is a must-watch for people who love action-adventure movies. In case you wish to learn more about the film along with its streaming details, we have got your back. Here’s everything you need to know!

What is Uncharted About?

The lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan that has been missing for the last 500 years has become a holy grail for adventurers in the past few decades. Therefore, treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan embarks on a quest to find it before anyone else with the assistance of Nathan Drake, an intelligent fortune hunter. But the ruthless Moncada, who claims to be the rightful heir of the fortune, is not going to let them get away with the treasure and aims to find it before the unlikely duo. While they solve the mystery of the $5 billion fortune, Victor and Nathan also stand the chance of finding someone significant.

Is Uncharted on Netflix?

Since Sony has signed a deal with Disney+ and Netflix for the online release of their films from 2022 to 2026, there is a good chance that the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg-starrer may eventually release on the streaming giant. However, we will have to wait for an update in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Netflix subscribers can watch a similar movie titled ‘Fool’s Gold.’

Is Uncharted on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Uncharted’ on some other platform since the film is not accessible on the streamer. If you own a subscription to the platform, you can instead watch ‘Love and Monsters.’

Is Uncharted on Amazon Prime?

No, the Ruben Fleischer directorial is not part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. Moreover, the film is also not accessible for rent/purchase on the platform. Therefore, viewers looking for other action-adventure movies may enjoy ‘K9 Adventures – Legend of the Lost Gold.’

Is Uncharted on HBO Max?

Sadly, the adventure film is not available on HBO Max. However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream movies like ‘Romancing the Stone‘ or ‘The Jewel of the Nile.’

Is Uncharted on Disney+?

As mentioned above, the Ruben Fleischer directorial may eventually be available on Disney+ because of its deal with Sony. However, before the film arrives on the platform, subscribers can stream ‘National Treasure.’

Where to Watch Uncharted Online?

The action-adventure film is set to have a theatrical release in the United States on February 18, 2022 (February 11 in the U.K.). If you prefer watching movies in cinema halls, you can book your tickets on Fandango. As far as availability on VOD platforms is concerned, there has been no official confirmation from the distributors as of now. However, the film can be accessible for rent/purchase on Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Vudu in the future.

How to Stream Uncharted for Free?

‘Uncharted’ is currently only running in theaters. Therefore, it is not accessible for free streaming on any platform. Accordingly, cord-cutters will have to wait for its availability on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

