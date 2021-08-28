‘Vacation Friends’ is at times tense and rib-tickling funny, but it is a romantic comedy with a bit of twist and a lot of heart. Directed by Clay Tarver, the story revolves around two couples who instantly hit it off during a dreamy vacation in Mexico. Ron and Kyla are wild and carefree, while Marcus and Emily are uptight and careful. They stay up partying all night in Mexico, but Marcus chooses to forget them after a while. However, the titular vacation friends meet again when Ron and Kyla crash into Marcus and Emily’s wedding.

The story spirals out of control too soon, and Marcus and Emily have to make everything right before it’s too late. You may have found the movie to be highly potent and filled with memorable moments. However, you may also have found thinking of the credibility of the story. Well, in that case, let us tell you everything we know about the matter.

Is Vacation Friends Based on A True Story?

No, ‘Vacation Friends’ is not based on a true story. However, we all have made friends on vacation, and thus parts of the movie come off as relatable, while other aspects may be a bit too extravagant. Clay Tarver directed the film from an original script penned by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Clay Tarver, Jonathan Goldstein, and John Francis Daley. The movie was first announced in 2005 and has been in the works since then. The producers initially wanted to cast Nicolas Cage and Will Smith in the lead roles, but these stars bailed out of the project since it was delayed many times. Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, and Ice Cube came to be associated with the project, but all departed from the project.

The delay was a blessing in disguise since the director found the perfect cast for the movie. The seamless acting by the cast ensemble brings much of the laughter out of the scenes, and all of the central cast members deliver commendable performances. When the director found Lil Rel Howery, he was elated since he seemed to be cut out for the specific role. Due to his Chicago upbringing, Rel was a tough guy, and he convincingly put on the shoes of a blue-collar worker. On the other hand, Yvonne Orji had known Lil Rel Howery for a long time and have been good friends. Therefore, the two had a convincing dynamic in their acting and played the roles of the hitched couple with effortless grace.

The director reportedly drew inspiration from his vacation friends for the project. Vacations bring strangers closer as they become friends. Sometimes, they tend to get too close – and you are forced to ask the question of whether they are your real friends or just people you met on vacation. In most cases, people forget acquaintances they make during a holiday, but the movie reunites the vacation friends in a welcome twist, forming a solid bond. Cena also found similarities between his persona and the role that he plays in the film. The acclaimed wrestler-turned-actor claims to be living in the moment, just like his movie counterpart.

Finally, the moral of the movie is that you should not worry too much about things you cannot control, as everything falls into place eventually. The movie ventures beyond its immediate raunchy comedy feel with this message and become relatable to many.

