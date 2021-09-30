Is Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is a superhero movie that is based on characters from Marvel Comics. The story follows Eddie Brock, who realizes that he has the opportunity to turn his life around when he gets to interview a notorious serial killer. However, the antihero is clueless that confronting this despicable man will turn his life upside down in ways he can’t even begin to imagine. The action-packed drama that unfolds can keep anyone on the edge of their seats. If you plan on watching the superhero film, then here’s all the information you need.

What is Venom: Let There Be Carnage About?

After fighting off Riot and Drake with Weying’s assistance, investigative journalist Eddie Brock returns to his old life. Weying believes that in the life-threatening confrontation, Venom got separated from Eddie and died in the explosion. However, she is clueless that the unlikely pair are not only still bonded, but they have decided to keep San Francisco safe from anyone that poses an existential threat to it. However, Eddie gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interview Cletus Kasady, the imprisoned serial killer.

When they meet at the Ravencroft Institute, Eddie cannot even fathom what is about to unfold in his wildest dreams. The interview soon turns into an altercation, and the serial killer escapes from prison after transforming into the host of the symbiote called Carnage. However, he does not leave before giving Eddie a warning that shakes him to his core. This marks the beginning of an epic rivalry, with the future of San Francisco on the line.

Is Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Netflix?

The streaming giant has some really good superhero movies but ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is not one of them. People with a subscription to Netflix can watch ‘How I Became a Superhero’ or ‘Project Power.’

Is Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Hulu?

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is not available on Hulu, and it’s highly unlikely that it will be in the near future. Therefore, we recommend subscribers alternatively watch ‘Logan‘ or ‘Watchmen.’

Is Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Amazon Prime?

Prime subscribers will have to find other alternatives to watch ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ as the movie is not a part of the streamer’s catalog. However, it is expected to arrive as on-demand content in the near future. Therefore, fans should regularly check for its availability on the streaming platform. Meanwhile, you can watch ‘Mortal‘ or ‘Lazarus.’

Is Venom: Let There Be Carnage on HBO Max?

Since ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is not accessible on HBO Max, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ or ‘Shazam!‘

Where to Watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage Online?

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is scheduled to release theatrically in the United States on October 1, 2021. So, fans who love going to cinema halls to watch movies are in luck and can book their tickets on Fandango. The film is also expected to release on Video on Demand platforms in the near future. Therefore, people who are planning to rent or purchase the film digitally could check for the film’s availability on Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Redbox, and iTunes.

How to Stream Venom: Let There Be Carnage for Free?

As of now, the Andy Serkis directorial is releasing exclusively in theaters and subsequently on VOD platforms. Therefore, cord-cutters will have to wait for its release on a streaming service that comes with a free trial. We recommend our readers refrain from using illegal means and watch the film only after paying for it.

