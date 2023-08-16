Is Victor Conte Married? Who is His Wife?

Directed by Bryan Storkel, Netflix’s ‘Untold: Hall of Shame’ is a sports documentary that sheds light on the details of one of the biggest doping scandals in history in which the Bay Area Laboratory Co-Operative (BALCO) played a crucial role. Needless to say, the company’s founder, Victor Conte, has gained his fair share of the limelight, especially after his own participation in the Netflix movie. While his professional actions have certainly captivated the viewers, people are also eager to know more about his personal life, especially if he has a significant other, and we are here to explore the same.

Victor Conte’s Ex-Wife and Kids

During his time as a bass player, Victor Conte also started a family. In 1977, the musician got married to Audrey Stein, who changed her name to Audrey Conte following their union. While her husband worked as a musician, she had a holistic health store called Millbrae Holistic Health Center in the Bay Area of California. It was his wife’s career that prompted Victor to join the world of nutritional supplements. Following his retirement, he decided to learn more about the workings of human metabolism by reading books available in the Stanford University library.

Following their marriage, Victor and Audrey apparently lived in a house in Palos Verdes in South San Francisco, California, that often welcomed musicians while the former was still active in the field. Victor and Audrey apparently became parents about a year into their marriage. However, the family’s home was apparently robbed in 1983, and Alicia Conte, the couple’s daughter, has shared that her mother was allegedly bound and the criminals only took credit cards.

In 1995, following a tragic fire that destroyed their home, Victor and Audrey separated and started divorce proceedings. It was not long before the former got a restraining order against his then-wife, claiming that she was harassing him. Audrey was apparently calling him repeatedly and sending him death threats in code on his pager. Additionally, the BALCO founder revealed that Audrey had once physically assaulted him in a parking lot. During one of her court appearances later in life, Audrey stated that her behavior during this period was something she was not happy with and claimed that it was due to her poor mental health and problems with drug usage.

Around eight years after her separation from Victor, Audrey was arrested at least once for one count of possession for sale of controlled substances in 2003. However, the trial proceedings regarding her arrests in May and July of the same year were suspended in November 2003 when the court ordered Audrey to be transferred to a mental health facility and that the criminal proceedings be stopped until “the defendant becomes competent.”

Due to her court-mandated mental health treatment, Audrey was sent to Patton State Hospital in December 2003, where she could stay for a maximum duration of four years and eight months. Together, Victor and Audrey are parents to three daughters. The eldest, Kisha Conte, had shed light on the separation between her parents during the BALCO scandal. Alicia Conte has similarly shared tidbits about the life of her parents, while the youngest, Veronica Schuhmacher, is part of the Netflix documentary.

Is Victor Conte Dating Anyone?

As of writing, it does not look like Victor Conte is dating anyone. The former BALCO chief is now the Founder and CEO of Scientific Nutrition for Advanced Conditioning, AKA SNAC. Through this particular company, he claims to provide legal supplements to top-performing athletes like Devin Haney. While he seems to hold much love for his daughters, it does not appear that Victor has a significant other in his life. We wish him the best in life and hope that he and his loved ones continue to build a brighter future.

