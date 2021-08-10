‘What If…?’ is an animated series that dares to ask the titular question as a means to explore alternate scenarios of important events within the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).’ It features various fan-favorite characters from the films interacting with each other in unexpected ways and tells new stories that fully delve into the multiverse.

The superhero series is created by A.C. Bradley and is based on the Marvel Comics anthology book series of the same name. If you are a fan of the ever-expanding ‘MCU’ and the heroes that occupy this shared universe, you must be eager to watch ‘What If…?’ Here’s where you can stream it online!

What is What If…? About?

In ‘What If…?,’ Uatu/ The Watcher, an ancient alien whose purpose is to observe the universe, narrates various events from alternate dimensions that are loosely similar to the ones we have seen in previous ‘MCU’ films and shows. In one scenario, Peggy Carter takes the shield and becomes Captain Carter, that universe’s version of Captain America. At the same time, Steve Rogers never becomes a super soldier and instead pilots a mechanical armor like Iron Man. In another reality, Tony Stark becomes friends with Killmonger, the King of Wakanda. Similarly, T’Challa becomes Star-Lord instead of taking the throne and the mantle of Black Panther. All these alternate realities have their own importance and a place in the multiverse.

Is What If…? On Netflix?

‘What If…?’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive content library. If you wish to check out something similar, we recommend ‘Love Death + Robots‘, an anthology series that examines the impact of technology on human life through exciting sci-fi and fantasy scenarios.

Is What If…? On Amazon Prime?

‘What If…?’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s basic subscription package, nor is it available to purchase on-demand. As an alternative, users of the service can stream ‘Invincible,’ an animated superhero series about Mark Grayson, the son of the world’s greatest superhero Omni-Man and his struggles to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Is What If…? On Hulu?

‘What If…?’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s diverse entertainment catalog. Instead, you can check out ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.‘ about the titular’s supervillain’s quest of ruling the world.

Is What If…? On Disney+?

‘What If…?’ is available to stream on Disney+. Subscribers of the service can enjoy the series at no additional cost.

Where to Watch What If…? Online?

‘What If…?’ is an exclusive offering from Disney+. Therefore, the series cannot be watched on any other streaming or on-demand platforms.

How to Stream What If…? For Free?

Currently, the only way to watch ‘What If…?’ is with the help of a paid subscription to Disney+. Hence, there is no way to watch the series for free as of now. We also encourage our readers to pay for the entertainment they wish to consume and abstain from using any illegal methods.

