Is Wild Card Based on a True Story or a Book?

Directed by Simon West, the gripping 2015 action thriller movie ‘Wild Card’ does not take much time to go wild. The noir-saga chronicles serial gambler and possibly ex-army Nick Wild, who lives a low-key life while helping others out. When Dolly turns up at Nick’s door battered and bruised, Nick must settle the score while making the endeavor as non-violent as possible. But goons do not take humiliation lightly these days, and Nick must figure out a way to save his back when the Italian mafia comes at him at full throttle. While the movie shows a grittier side of Las Vegas rarely seen in cinema, you must wonder how much of the tale rests on reality. If the thought is ruining your night’s sleep, let us end the curiosity.

Is Wild Card a True Story?

No, ‘Wild Card’ is not based on a true story. However, it is based on a book. The movie conceals a lot of signature traits of classic noir tales, including an anti-hero protagonist with hubris. He could have been a winner if not for his greed and overconfidence that he could keep the winning streak. However, most of the details are excruciatingly maintained in the movie when it comes to gambling. Veteran action movie director Simon West helmed the film from a screenplay and story by novelist, playwright, and screenwriter William Goldman.

The movie, in the process, is an adaptation of the Goldman bestseller ‘Heat,’ a favorite book by Jason Statham. As West himself recollected, Statham prepared the project himself for five years. While working together in the movie ‘The Mechanic,’ Statham showed West the book. He brought up the book again on the set of ‘Expendables 2,’ and Simon West came to be engaged in the project. Initially, the underrated auteur Brian De Palma was set to direct, but West replaced De Palma.

Fortunately, West was already familiar with the work of William Goldman, as they had worked together on ‘The General’s Daughter.’ Goldman only perfected the script for the project, getting rid of the plot holes, and West thought it would be exciting to work with Goldman on an original script by the maestro. It was also Goldman’s first screenplay after eleven years of hiatus, the previous one being the 2003 Lawrence Kasdan movie ‘Dreamcatcher.’ When West asked for advice from Goldman, he only suggested making sure that Nick looked like the most brutal guy in Vegas.

In the movie, everyone in the room knows Nick, and people are aware of what he is capable of. The film shines because of the clarity in the script, and the director was expressively fortunate to get a set script in the early stages of production. Statham also went to extra lengths to portray the role. The part demanded him to stay lean, and he survived on a spinach and brown rice diet. The character is complete with his smooth ride, which is a 1969 Ford Gran Torino. You are going to see the 1975 variant of the model in ‘Starsky and Hutch.’ However, looking at all these different aspects, it seems that although a realistic and refreshing character-driven thriller, the movie feels most comfortable in the fictional realm.

