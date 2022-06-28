Is Wyatt Earp (1994) Based on a True Story or a Book?

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, ‘Wyatt Earp’ is a 1994 movie set in the American West and follows the titular character. The film follows Wyatt from his teenage years in Iowa and how he was always taught to follow the law. Years later, Wyatt is a well-known name in the West and has opted to protect the first through the proper channels and then by bringing out the guns. His reputation starts preceding him where ever he goes and makes him a legendary figure in all of the Wild West.

Starring Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, and Jeff Fahey, the movie is an action-packed journey set in one of the most beloved time periods by the viewers. Wyatt’s story keeps the audience hooked as the gunslinger makes his moves across the American West. Many of the film’s admirers were intrigued by the story’s progression and the realism. This has led many to wonder about the movie’s inspiration. Let’s explore whether the story is rooted in reality or not.

Is Wyatt Earp a True Story?

Yes, ‘Wyatt Earp’ is based on a true story. The movie tells the story of Wyatt Berry Stapp Earp or Wyatt Earp, a lawman and gambler who spent a huge portion of his life in the Old West. His fame mostly comes from his participation in the famous gunfight at the O.K. Corral on October 26, 1881, in Tombstone, Arizona Territory. Though Wyatt is often considered one of the leaders in the conflict, it was his brother Virgil Earp who led the lawmen in the fight.

The gunfight marked the end of a long-standing feud between the law enforcers and the Cochise County Cowboys, AKA Cowboys, a group of outlaws based in the Arizona territory during the 19th Century. The Cowboys started off as thieves as they stole cattle from Mexico by crossing the borders. After Mexico lowered the tariffs in order to reduce the lure of getting the cattle cheaper by simply stealing them. Seeing the decline in the use of their cross-country smuggling, the Cowboys turned to the American ranches and started stealing from them.

Wyatt’s story following the gunfight at the O.K. Corral is perhaps what helped him become the legendary figure that he is. On that fateful day, Virgil, the Marshal of Tombstone City, learned about the presence of Ike Clanton, Billy Claiborne, and several other Cowboys at the O.K. Corral. This came after the Cowboys had been apparently threatening to kill the Earps for a long time, so he asked his brother Wyatt and Morgan to accompany him. He was also joined by Doc Holliday. As a result of the fight, three of the Cowboys were dead.

Clanton filed murder charges against the Earps though the trial ended with no verdict, and the Cowboys promised revenge. They ambushed Virgil and maimed him while Morgan was shot while playing billiards. This enraged Wyatt, who decided to get his own revenge and take down the outlaws. The events escalated to such a level that Wyatt even made national news after the death of Frank Stilwell.

The legendary figure straight out of America’s Old and Wild West certainly makes for an adventurous story that was adapted into a film by Lawrence Kasdan and Dan Gordon, who wrote the script. Kevin Costner’s presence in ‘Wyatt Earp’ came about thanks to a creative difference between himself and Kevin Jarre. The actor was initially slated for Jarre’s 1993 movie ‘Tombstone‘ but like Kasdan’s script. After wishing Jarre the best for his project, Costner joined the 1994 movie as the leading actor and producer.

‘Wyatt Earp’ checks all the boxes for it to be considered a biographical movie. It focuses on Wyatt’s journey as a teenager and showcases how his life and lessons made him the man that he was. The film also focuses on the changes in Wyatt’s life following the infamous 1881 conflict. In short, the movie aims to entertain the viewers with the story of a well-known real-life figure from the American West.

