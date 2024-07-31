Jack Reacher: Is Fort Dyer a Real Military Base?

After Jack Reacher travels to Washington, D.C., to meet up with Major Susan Turner in 2016’s action-thriller ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,’ he is immediately trapped in a conspiracy that turns him and Turner into known fugitives. The pair find themselves navigating the inner halls of Fort Dyer, the base of internal operations run by the Military Police, where instead of being on the right side of the law, they are charged with serious crimes of murder. The fort illustrates the politics, corruption, and secrecy that has led to a cabal operating from within. As a result, its impact on the narrative becomes pivotal in sparking the two central characters to abandon their posts and clean up Fort Dyer in their own way!

Fort Dyer: A Fictional Military Base

The Fort Dyer military headquarters portrayed in ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’ is a fictional base that cannot be found in reality. It was crafted by Lee Child, who penned the 2016 eponymous novel that became the source material for the Edward Zwick directorial. In the narrative, Fort Dyer is described as a military base close to the Pentagon, where the Military Police hosts its operations, including the detention of prisoners. Reacher and Turner experience this firsthand after they are both arrested for charges of murder and brought into the detention facilities of Fort Dyer. The titular protagonist has to look for a spark of inspiration to escape his captivity, fearful that he and Turner will become collateral damage for those looking to maintain the status quo.

While the fictional base constructed by Child may not exist in real life, a similarly named military base known as Fort Myer can be found in reality. Named initially Fort Cass, the base was founded during the American Civil War and is situated in Arlington, Virginia. In 2005, it was renamed Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and designated as a National Historic Landmark. Despite sharing some elements in their name, Fort Dyer and Fort Myer are entirely distinct entities. In the case of the film’s base, it is shown to be a residing headquarters for the Military Police, which is fictionally conceived to some extent. Therefore, any connection between the two bases is superficial at best, as Fort Dyer plays a specific purpose in the narrative.

New Orleans, Louisiana, was the primary filming site of ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.’ Consequently, Zwick revealed in an interview that it took a lot of work to depict the three narrative settings of Oklahoma, Washington DC, and New Orleans using just one location. The scenes featuring Fort Dyer were shot in the Louisiana State city, where iconic landmarks of Washington D.C. were added later. Ultimately, the fictional base plays a significant role in the early parts of the narration, illustrating the obstacles facing Reacher and Turner as they confront a threat from within the organization. However, it is a fictional location that cannot be found in reality despite being the place where the two central characters find themselves jailed for a while.

Read More: Review: ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’ is a Formulaic Action Thriller