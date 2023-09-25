James “Wyatt” Black: Where is Alone Season 10 Runner-Up Now?

The tenth season of the survival reality television series, ‘Alone’, premiered on June 8, 2023. It follows the self-documented daily struggles of 10 individuals as they survive alone in the Reindeer Lake region of northern Saskatchewan for as long as possible using a limited amount of survival equipment. For the duration of the season, participants lived in complete isolation barring periodical medical check-ins and Alan Tenta emerged as the winner of the show. However, Wyatt Black was a close runner-up and ever since the season wrapped up, fans have been wondering about his whereabouts. If you are also curious about the same, you need not look further as we have got all the answers for you. Let’s begin, shall we?

James “Wyatt” Black’s Alone Journey

As an entrepreneur in the home improvement and interior design business, Wyatt stood out as the only contestant on the show who wasn’t a trained survivalist or trapper. Despite lacking formal survival training, his lifelong passion for the outdoors and various related activities was evident. Encouraged by his family, he decided to participate in the tenth season of the show. Wyatt mentioned that he had been interested in the show ever since its pilot episode aired, making his journey a dream come true.

Just a few days after being dropped off in the remote Reindeer Lake region of northern Saskatchewan, Wyatt encountered some significant challenges. Initially, he struggled to find sustenance beyond berries, and his body began to suffer from a lack of calories to maintain its mass. However, on the fifth day of his journey, Wyatt finally had a successful fishing attempt. The audible satisfaction he expressed after taking his first bite of fish flesh made it clear that this was his first true taste of food since entering the show.

Talking about the difficulties he faced in the season, he said, “The weather and harshness of the terrain would have been the most physical challenges, which were presented in new ways on a daily basis. Mentally, the fact of truly being alone in an unfamiliar environment and never knowing what was coming next — whether it was another challenge or reward or consequence for a mistake — all played a constant toll on the mind.”

After that, he skillfully managed to find and store enough food to sustain himself throughout the impending winter, and he thrived in his newfound self-sufficiency. However, as the days on the wilderness survival show wore on, hardship took its toll. On day 55, Mikey Helton, the second-runner-up of the season, made a difficult decision to withdraw from the competition. For Wyatt, the following days were far from a cakewalk. He endured the pain of losing a toenail due to the harsh conditions, with the relentless cold causing the nearby ice to crackle and freeze ominously. To make matters worse, his shelter’s interior unexpectedly caught fire, a terrifying moment that he managed to quell by swiftly splashing water.

On day 66, As the first rays of the morning sun painted the horizon, he found himself in a moment of profound reflection. With a serene demeanor, he shared his thoughts with the camera, explaining that he had achieved all he had set out to do. More than just surviving in the wilderness, he confronted and conquered his inner demons, finding a measure of peace within himself after battling alcoholism. With a newfound sense of contentment and self-assurance, he made the courageous decision to leave the show, knowing that his journey had taken him to a place of self-acceptance and inner peace.

Where is James “Wyatt” Black Now?

According to the production regulations, Wyatt was summoned for medical assistance after voluntarily leaving the show. He underwent a period of observation, and his refeeding process continued for approximately a week. During this time, he had the opportunity to meet the season’s victor, Alan Tenta, and extended his heartfelt congratulations. Their encounter led to the development of a strong bond, with the two even making plans to embark on a fishing excursion together in the future. Initially, Wyatt had intentions of utilizing the prize money to establish a wilderness school had he emerged as the winner. However, after the show concluded, his aspirations shifted towards visiting Hawaii and imparting survival expertise through a course. In the interim, he successfully patented the Gold Hellfire Series, a project he had been working on.

Wyatt is presently residing in Bracebridge, enjoying the company of his high school sweetheart and wife, Michelle. Together, they’ve raised two wonderful boys, Andrew and Evan, who bring immense joy to their lives. Adding to the warmth of their household, two endearing dogs, Willy and Lilly, complete the family picture. Wyatt’s deep connection with his extended family is evident as he frequently shares quality time with them in the great outdoors, fostering strong bonds and creating lasting memories. Recently celebrating his 52nd birthday in September 2023, Wyatt is eagerly anticipating many more years of familiar bliss and contentment. We extend our best wishes to him for the continued happiness and fulfillment he brings to his life and the lives of those around him.

