Jan Cilliers: Where is Christy Giles’ Husband Now?

Jan Cilliers was out of town on November 12, 2021, when his beloved wife, 24-year-old Christy Lee Giles, decided to attend a rave party with her 26-year-old friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, in Los Angeles, California. However, the beautiful lives of the two women came to an abrupt halt after they were dropped off at hospitals by two unknown men. Jan was interviewed in the episode titled ‘Christy and Hilda’s Last Dance’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours,’ where he discussed in detail how he pieced together the puzzle of his wife’s and her friend’s deaths through cellphone location data. In the episode, he also expresses his grief, speaking about the gaping hole the loss of Christy has left in his heart.

Jan Cilliers Helped Authorities Connect the Dots in Christy Giles’ Final Hours

Jan Cilliers first crossed paths with Christy Lee Giles when she was just 21 years old. Sparks flew from the beginning despite their 17-year age gap, soon giving way to an incredible connection between them. Seven months into their relationship, the couple attended Burning Man, an art festival held in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. During their time there, Jan finally popped the question, and Christy gladly said yes. According to him, the pair decided right there that they shouldn’t wait any longer to get married, prompting them to elope. However, they decided to eventually hold a wedding ceremony back at her home in Alabama. On November 12, 2021, Jan visited his father out of town while his wife went on a girls’ night out with her friends, including 26-year-old Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

According to Jan, when he woke up on November 13, he had received a message from Christy, but when he replied, she didn’t respond. Reports state that his concerns grew as he was unable to reach her. It wasn’t long before Christy’s mother, Dusty Giles, informed her son-in-law about the heartbreaking call from the hospital informing them that the 24-year-old had passed away. As per Jan’s statements, before the night out, Christy had sent him a picture of herself enjoying the sunset at the beach with their cat. In her text, she had reportedly written, “I wish you were here.” He expressed that he had also wished he were there with her. Reports state that he then focused on piecing the puzzle together and ultimately traced her cellphone’s location to an apartment in 8641 West Olympic Boulevard.

Court records state that it became a crucial piece of evidence, which led investigators to the residence of David Pearce and his roommate, Brandt Osborn. According to official records, a set of text exchanges between Hilda and Christy about their plan to leave David’s apartment soon indicated that the women were there against their will. Eventually, an overwhelming amount of evidence against David and Brandt ultimately led to their arrest in December 2021. Before David’s sentencing in October 2025, Jan bravely delivered a victim impact statement before the court. Christy’s husband mentioned, “I don’t feel like he has any remorse for what he did.” Ultimately, David was sentenced to 146 years to life in prison. In November 2025, Brandt was sentenced to two years’ probation and 480 hours of community service.

Jan Cilliers is Efficiently Balancing His Role as a Photographer and Special Effects Editor

Jan Cilliers was born and raised in South Africa, where he grew up surrounded by his parents’ love. After graduating from high school, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Film/Cinema and Photographic Arts from the Africa Film Drama Art (AFDA) in 2002. In that same year, he began his career as a Roto/Paint Artist for Guava Studios, where he worked for less than a year. Over the next few years, he continued honing his creative skills as a Flame Artist at Click3x and Compositor at Digital Kitchen, Big Film Design, Method, JackFX, and Method Studios. Since 2008, he has continued to excel in his role as a Flame Artist at various organizations. In June 2014, Jan ultimately changed his creative path by joining Go Overboard as a VFX Supervisor and Partner, and continued showcasing his skills there until November 2016.

By September 2017, Jan assumed the role of Visual Effects Supervisor at Alt VFX. After serving there for more than 3 years, he left the position in June 2021. Before leaving the organization, he had begun working as a Lead Flame Artist at Jogger Studio in April of the same year. Ultimately, he moved on from the position in November 2025. Jan has always possessed an entrepreneurial spirit, which helped him establish Sharpedges VFX LLC, where he has been working as a VFX Supervisor and Lead Flame Artist since March 2003. He is also a self-proclaimed Nautical Reappropriation Expert. When he finally met Christy, he was impressed with her modeling portfolio. It gradually pushed him to try his hand at photography. Currently, Jan maintains his own website, where he shares his portrait and editorial photoshoots.

Jan Cilliers’ Family Continues to Remain a Constant Source of Strength in His Life

After Christy passed away, Dusty gave half of her daughter’s ashes to Jan Cilliers so he could scatter them at the places the couple loved visiting from time to time. During his interview, when he was asked how he wished to remember his wife, he expressed, “I want to remember her as … the bright, beautiful soul that she was.” Although he faced a tumultuous period in his life, he is now steadily walking on the path of healing. Jan maintains a close relationship with his parents, who continue to provide him with immeasurable support. On days when he isn’t working, he prefers to go hiking with his father and mother.

Jan always ensures to express his affection for his mother, which became evident when he wished her on Mother’s Day, writing, “To the best Mum in the world. Happy Mother’s Day!!” Besides that, he has forged unbreakable bonds with his sister, Mika, and his grandmother, Molly. Over the years, Jan has traveled to several beautiful destinations around the globe, including London, England; Paris, France; Zimbabwe; Ibiza, Spain; and Peru. He also has a deep love for wildlife and the beauty of nature, often leading him to capture those precious moments with his camera. Although Jan is moving forward in his life, he cannot help but feel the overwhelming grief of losing his wife, especially during quiet days.

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