Jan Komasa’s Good Boy Starts Filming in the UK and Poland in Summer

The shooting of Jan Komasa’s feature film ‘Good Boy’ is slated to commence in the United Kingdom and Poland in the summer. The movie follows a football hooligan who gets kidnapped by a seemingly middle-class family that appears intent on helping to turn his life around by making him a “good boy.”

Komasa is known for the Oscar-nominated drama film ‘Corpus Christi,’ which follows Daniel (Bartosz Bielenia) as he undergoes a spiritual transformation in a detention center. The filmmaker’s other notable works include ‘The Hater‘ and AXN’s crime series ‘Ultraviolet.’ The filmmaker is currently engaged in the post-production work of ‘Anniversary,’ starring Mckenna Grace, Diane Lane, Dylan O’Brien, and Zoey Deutch.

Komasa is directing the movie based on a screenplay by Bartek Bartosik and Naqqash Khalid, who previously wrote and directed ‘In Camera,’ starring Josie Walker, Antonio Aakeel, and Lindsay Bennett-Thompson, and the short ‘Stock.’ The casting of the movie has currently been kept under wraps.

‘Good Boy’ is a minority UK co-production in collaboration with Poland and is being made under the European Convention. Academy Award-winner Jeremy Thomas of Recorded Picture Company is serving as its UK producer. Thomas previously produced the documentary ‘Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus,’ Viggo Mortensen’s ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt,’ ‘Anselm,’ and the 2019 Oscar-nominated film ‘Pinocchio.’ Ewa Piaskowska and Jerzy Skolimowski of Poland’s Skopia Film are producers as well. Piaskowska and Skolimowski have to their credit the Oscar-nominated ‘EO,’ which follows a donkey that encounters both good and bad people while experiencing all sorts of joys and pains as the narrative explores a modernist Europe through his eyes.

The UK and Poland have previously served as the backdrop of several well-known hit projects. While the former hosted the shooting of Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe-starrer ‘Poor Things‘ and Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn,’ the latter is a principal location of Jonathan Glazer’s historical drama film ‘The Zone of Interest‘ and Netflix’s ‘Forgotten Love.’

