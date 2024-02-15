Jan Komasa’s Good Boy Starts Filming in the UK and Poland in Summer

February 15, 2024
Image Credit: Edukacja Filmowa/YouTube

The shooting of Jan Komasa’s feature film ‘Good Boy’ is slated to commence in the United Kingdom and Poland in the summer. The movie follows a football hooligan who gets kidnapped by a seemingly middle-class family that appears intent on helping to turn his life around by making him a “good boy.”

Komasa is known for the Oscar-nominated drama film ‘Corpus Christi,’ which follows Daniel (Bartosz Bielenia) as he undergoes a spiritual transformation in a detention center. The filmmaker’s other notable works include ‘The Hater‘ and AXN’s crime series ‘Ultraviolet.’ The filmmaker is currently engaged in the post-production work of ‘Anniversary,’ starring Mckenna Grace, Diane Lane, Dylan O’Brien, and Zoey Deutch.

Komasa is directing the movie based on a screenplay by Bartek Bartosik and Naqqash Khalid, who previously wrote and directed ‘In Camera,’ starring Josie Walker, Antonio Aakeel, and Lindsay Bennett-Thompson, and the short ‘Stock.’ The casting of the movie has currently been kept under wraps.

‘Good Boy’ is a minority UK co-production in collaboration with Poland and is being made under the European Convention. Academy Award-winner Jeremy Thomas of Recorded Picture Company is serving as its UK producer. Thomas previously produced the documentary ‘Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus,’ Viggo Mortensen’s ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt,’ ‘Anselm,’ and the 2019 Oscar-nominated film ‘Pinocchio.’ Ewa Piaskowska and Jerzy Skolimowski of Poland’s Skopia Film are producers as well. Piaskowska and Skolimowski have to their credit the Oscar-nominated ‘EO,’ which follows a donkey that encounters both good and bad people while experiencing all sorts of joys and pains as the narrative explores a modernist Europe through his eyes.

The UK and Poland have previously served as the backdrop of several well-known hit projects. While the former hosted the shooting of Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe-starrer ‘Poor Things‘ and Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn,’ the latter is a principal location of Jonathan Glazer’s historical drama film ‘The Zone of Interest‘ and Netflix’s ‘Forgotten Love.’

