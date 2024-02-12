Steve Pink to Direct The Ripken Next; Begins Filming in New Mexico in May

Steve Pink is set to direct ‘The Ripken’ next. The filming of the project will commence in New Mexico in May. The feature film revolves around a family that is subjected to horrifying terror in their isolated compound as a masked killer systematically targets each member. Amidst the escalating violence, a deeply buried family secret is unveiled, raising unsettling questions about the true identity of the mysterious assailant. Don and Chris Marrs Piliero penned the movie.

Pink’s recent credits include three episodes of the Netflix action-comedy series ‘Cobra Kai.’ He also directed ‘The Wheel,’ which revolves around a couple navigating a tumultuous relationship during a mountain retreat, and the TV movie ‘Best Intentions.’ His directorial portfolio includes shows such as ‘Santa Clarita Diet,’ ‘Wayne,’ ‘Me, Myself and I,’ and ‘Rhett and Link’s Buddy System.’ The latter follows Rhett and Link through comedic adventures to reclaim their show from a threatening co-ex-girlfriend turned infomercial star. Pink’s directorial contributions extend to shows like ‘Loosely Exactly Nicole,’ ‘Angie Tribeca,’ ‘The Detour,’ ‘Telenovela,’ and ‘Sirens’ as well.

Pink also directed both installments of the ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ franchise. He helmed the Kevin Hart-led comedy ‘About Last Night,’ a humorous exploration of two couples’ journey from a bar to the bedroom, only to face real-world challenges. Pink co-directed the documentary ‘Speechless,’ capturing screen actors creatively extending their support to the Writers Guild of America during the historic 2007/2008 strike. His directorial debut ‘Accepted‘ features Jonah Hill, Justin Long, and Blake Lively. The film follows a high school slacker, rejected by traditional schools, who decides to create his own institution, the South Harmon Institute of Technology, on a dilapidated property near his hometown.

Chris wrote and directed the short film ‘If You Let Me’ and contributed scripts to notable music videos, including The Black Keys’ “Howlin’ for You,” Britney Spears’ “Criminal,” and Avril Lavigne’s “Rock N Roll.” He also directed the music video for “Tighten Up” by The Black Keys, earning the 2010 MTV Video Music Award for Breakthrough Video. Don served as a co-writer of the “Howlin’ for You” music video.

New Mexico, the principal location of the film, previously hosted the shooting of Showtime’s ‘The Curse‘ and Netflix’s ‘Obliterated.’

