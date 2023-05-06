Jasmine Ellis Cooper From Summer House: Everything We Know

Bravo’s ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ is an exciting spinoff of the popular reality show ‘Summer House.‘ The show follows a group of 12 friends, all young Black professionals and entrepreneurs, as they spend their summer on the picturesque island of Martha’s Vineyard. The show promises plenty of drama, fun, and romance as the group navigates their personal and professional lives while enjoying all that the island has to offer. From beach parties to decadent dinners and summer hookups, viewers can expect a thrilling ride as the friends let loose and have fun.

With their dynamic personalities and unique perspectives, each member of the group adds their own flavor to the show, making ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ a must-watch for fans of the original series and newcomers alike. Whether you’re looking for an escape from reality or just some good old-fashioned entertainment, ‘Summer House’ is a must-watch for reality TV fans. Jasmine Ellis Cooper joined the show and became a fan-favorite cast member due to her magnetic personality. Naturally, fans are intrigued to know more about her personal life, and we are here to fill you in on the details.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper’s Age, Ethnicity, and Background

Jasmine Ellis Cooper is a vibrant and charismatic 31-year-old woman with a magnetic personality that shines through every room she enters. Originally hailing from the Midwest and spending her childhood in Atlanta, Jasmine has always been a people person, connecting with others through her quick wit and infectious energy. Jasmine’s journey to ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ started when she met her fellow cast members Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, and Jordan Emmanuel while working at the Playboy Club.

The shared experiences of the trio and their connection led to a deep and enduring friendship, which has only grown stronger with time. It was this bond that inspired Jasmine to invite her friends to join her on the show, creating a dynamic and diverse cast that reflects the many facets of the Black experience. Jasmine’s move to New York was not without its challenges. As a Midwest native, she found herself struggling to adjust to the fast-paced and competitive environment of the city.

To make matters worse, she initially found herself homeless, forced to live out of her car with her best friend Mariah. Despite the setbacks, Jasmine persevered and worked hard to make a life for herself in the city. With determination and grit, she eventually landed a job and was able to afford her own apartment. It was here that she met Jason, a friendly neighbor who quickly became a close friend and confidant.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper’s Profession

Jasmine is a woman of many talents and an advocate of girl power. She has a diverse background, having grown up in Atlanta and studied Theater at Point Park University, where she graduated in 2014. Jasmine’s passion for entertainment led her to pursue a career in acting, writing, and comedy. After graduation, Jasmine started her career in the entertainment industry by working in film and television. She became an assistant director in film production services, a job she has held for several years.

In 2018, Jasmine made a career shift to screenwriting and worked as a professional screenwriter in the Greater New York City Area. She has also worked as a comedian and co-created a project titled ‘Rock Bottom’. Jasmine’s commitment to her craft is evident in her accomplishments. She is a recipient of the Upright Citizen Brigade scholarship, and she competed in The Actor’s Studio, where she emerged as a semi-finalist. Through her work and achievements, Jasmine is a shining example of a woman who follows her dreams and inspires others to do the same.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper’s Husband

Jasmine recently tied the knot with her partner Silas, whom she met on the dating app Hinge. The couple first met in Union Square and went on to have a romantic vacation in Martha’s Vineyard, where Silas asked Jasmine to be his girlfriend. They got married last summer, and Jasmine invited her friends to the island to celebrate their love. Jasmine is thrilled to have Silas in her life and is grateful for their romance. She shared a post on social media celebrating their engagement and how they met, highlighting their deep connection and love for each other.

Silas, a first-generation Liberian American, is a successful individual who has attended Ivy League schools and is a member of prestigious organizations and fraternities. He works in finance and is also an officer in the Army Reserve. Jasmine and Silas’ love story is a testament to the power of finding love in unexpected places. They are both accomplished individuals who have found happiness in each other’s company, and their marriage is a beautiful example of two people coming together in love and mutual respect.

