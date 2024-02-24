Jason Hall to Direct Wild Game Next

Jason Hall is returning to the director’s chair after more than half a decade. He is set to direct the period thriller ‘Wild Game’ next. The shooting of the feature film is slated to begin in Nevada on an undisclosed date. Hall also penned the movie.

The plot revolves around Jack Irigaray, a Reno wildlife biologist facing struggles with alcoholism, and his wife, who delves into New Age occultism. On New Year’s Eve in 1982, their lives take a dramatic turn when Jack is called to assist in the investigation of Billy Crockett, a renegade trapper operating illegally in the remote Nevada high country. Caught in the act, Billy shoots a game warden and an innocent bystander, claiming self-defense. Jack, coerced by Billy at gunpoint, becomes entangled in disposing of the bodies, leading to his own injury.

The narrative of the film unfolds over nine years, chronicling the pursuit, capture, conviction, escape, and recapture of Billy, all serving as a profound allegory. The story explores themes of misplaced hero-worship, the clash between the Old West lone-wolf mentality, and contemporary civilization’s neon-lit dice table. Amidst this, Jack, seeking redemption, plunges deeper into his addictions.

Jason Hall previously helmed Miles Teller-starrer biographical war drama ‘Thank You for Your Service,’ which also marked his debut as a director. The movie portrays the challenges faced by a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq as they struggle to reintegrate into family and civilian life while grappling with the enduring trauma of war. Featuring an ensemble cast including Teller, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Brad Beyer, the drama is based on the bestselling book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Finkel.

As a writer, Hall co-wrote Clint Eastwood’s war drama ‘American Sniper,’ starring Bradley Cooper. His latest writing credits include ‘Gran Turismo,’ which revolves around the remarkable true story of an unlikely team comprising a determined gamer from the working class, a former unsuccessful race car driver, and an optimistic motorsport executive. Together, they embark on a daring journey to challenge the pinnacle of world-class sports. Hall’s portfolio also includes ‘Paranoia’ and ‘Spread.’

Nevada, the setting and principal filming location of the movie, previously hosted the filming of productions such as Apple TV+’s ‘The Family Plan‘ and Netflix’s ‘Obliterated.’

