Trust Me, I’m a Doctor: True Story Drama to Star Kal Penn and Haley Joel Osment

Kal Penn and Haley Joel Osment have joined the cast of the biographical drama ‘Trust Me, I’m a Doctor.’ The production of the film is scheduled to commence in Toronto, Ontario, in April. The film, written and directed by Thane Economou, revolves around the true story of Dr. Sandeep Kapoor (Penn), whose life takes a turn as he finds himself ensnared in the legal turmoil surrounding the wrongful death trials of Anna Nicole Smith, a former actress and reality TV star.

Penn recently portrayed Ryan Kauffman in Snoop Dogg-starrer ‘The Underdoggs.’ He also played Simon Choksi in Disney+’s Christmas series ‘The Santa Clauses,’ Mac Marzara in ‘American Horror Story,’ and Dr. Morgan Desai in the horror thriller ‘Smile.’ In ‘Mira, Royal Detective,’ he took on the role of Mikku. Additionally, Penn starred as Kalpen Modi in Jaffar Mahmood’s TV movie ‘Hot Mess Holiday.’ His credits include Detective Shaan Tripathi in the CBS Original series ‘Clarice.’

Osment recently appeared in the short film ‘Gargoyle Doyle’ and lent his voice to Raxlo in the animated series ‘Young Jedi Adventures’ and Buzzsaw in ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms.’ Additionally, he played Topher Delmonico in FX’s horror-comedy series ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’ Osment’s other credits include roles in ‘Somebody I Used to Know,’ ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society,’ and ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park.’

Economou’s most recent directorial venture is the short film ‘The Great Break-Up Contest,’ in which a group of friends engage in a friendly wager to determine the most captivating break-up story. He also helmed ‘First Date from Hell,’ which portrays an awkward man entangled in a religious debate with a Tinder match. Economou directed the romantic comedy ‘The Wedding Party,’ starring Michael Adler, in which a groomsman faces a series of mishaps to maintain order at his best friend’s wedding reception. His credits include short films like ‘The Halloween Costume’ and ‘Quentin and Lisa… at the Grocery Store’ as well.

Toronto, the main location of the movie, previously hosted the filming of last year’s notable productions such as ‘Thanksgiving‘ and ‘Dream Scenario.’

