3 Best Jason Statham Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

English action movie star Jason Statham was a martial artist, footballer, and member of Britain’s national diving team who worked as a model before beginning his acting career. His work for the French Connection caught the eye of director Guy Ritchie, who cast him in his 1998 and 2000 crime comedy thrillers, ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels‘ and ‘Snatch,’ respectively. Both films became commercial hits, establishing him in Hollywood. He went on to play supporting roles in a number of movies before leading the ‘Transporter’ film series from 2002, which solidified his place as an action star. Jason has appeared in both ensemble action films, such as ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘The Expendables‘ series, and the ‘Fast & Furious‘ franchise, as well as in films where he plays the solo lead. The latter group includes ‘Crank,’ ‘The Mechanic,’ ‘The Meg,’ ‘Wrath of Man,’ and ‘The Beekeeper,’ among others. If you are planning to explore his works on Netflix, the following list will guide you through.

3. The One (2001)

Helmed by James Wong, ‘The One’ stars Jet Li as a multiversal criminal who travels to alternate earths and kills different versions of himself. He gets stronger with each kill and seeks to become “the One.” The Multiverse Authority from the Alpha universe attempts to end the criminal’s trail of carnage, with agents Harry Roedecker (Delroy Lindo) and Evan Funsch (Jason Statham) leading the charge. They team up with another version of the criminal, this time an officer of the law, who becomes their last hope of success. You can watch the science fiction action film here.

2. Furious 7 (2015)

The seventh installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, ‘Furious 7,’ picks up the story from ‘Fast & Furious 6,’ following the takedown of international terrorist Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew. As they go back to lead their normal lives, Owen’s older brother Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) comes looking for revenge. DSS agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) gets drawn into the conflict and allies himself with Dominic after Deckard breaks into his field office in Los Angeles to extract profiles of the crew, and detonates a bomb that severely injures Luke. You can stream the film directed by James Wan here.

1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

A spin-off to the original film series and the ninth installment overall to the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ finds humanity facing a new existential threat in the form of Brixton (Idris Elba). A cyber-genetically enhanced soldier with superhuman strength and intellect, Brixton comes into possession of a lethal pathogen with the potential to wipe out half of the world’s population. The situation forces former DSS agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and former British Special Forces-turned-mercenary Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to put aside their differences and work together to prevent a catastrophe. Also known as ‘Hobbs & Shaw,’ watch David Leitch’s directorial film on Netflix.

