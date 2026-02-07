Who is Jeanine Ferrigno? Who Plays Her in The Lincoln Lawyer?

Mickey Haller fights the most important case of his life in the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’ He is accused of murdering his former client, Sam Scales, which puts him on a path to find the truth. The more details he uncovers about Sam’s actions before his death, the more convoluted things become. Several new people come into the mix, all of whom serve as a part of the puzzle that leads Mickey and his team towards justice. One of those people is Jeanine Ferrigno. At first, she looks like a minor cog in the wheel of what appears to be a grander machinery. But later, she turns out to be the core piece that unravels the entire puzzle. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jeanine Ferrigno Becomes a Critical Factor in Mickey Haller’s Freedom

Jeanine Ferrigno comes into play when Cisco and Izzy look into Biogreen, the company Sam Scales had been scamming. Her name is listed as a co-founder, but a deeper investigation reveals that she knew Alex Gazarian from childhood. They had been friends since school, and when the time came, he listed Biogreen under her name so it wouldn’t be tracked to him. When Cisco tracks her down, he discovers that Gazarian has been hiding out with her. It turns out that Jeanine didn’t know about Gazarian’s criminal endeavours and thought she was just helping him with a business. But then, things got complicated, and with Sam Scales’ death, Jeanine realises that she has gotten herself into much worse than what she bargained for.

Eventually, Jeanine confirms what Mickey had already guessed about the truth behind Sam’s death and his dead body being found in Mickey’s car. The problem is that Gazarian’s troubles don’t come from the law enforcement but from his own people, who now see him as a liability and want to get rid of him, which, by extension, puts Jeanine in the crosshairs as well. Fortunately, Cisco finds her before the bad guys do, which gives her a chance to weigh her options and come up with a plan to save herself from the Armenians. In the end, the mere mention of her presence gives Mickey the opportunity to prove his innocence, and she is sent into protective custody, where the FBI is in charge of keeping her safe while they build their case.

Emmanuelle Chriqui Brings Forth Jeanine’s Fighting Spirit

Emmanuelle Chriqui plays the role of Jeanine Ferrigno in the fourth season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’ The actress rose to prominence with the role of Sloan McQuewick in HBO’s ‘Entourage.’ She has since worked in ‘The Mentalist,’ ‘The Passage,’ and ‘Superman & Lois,’ to name a few. She has also appeared in a range of movies like ‘You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,’ ‘Joy to the World,’ and A Love Like This,’ among others. Additionally, she has also lent her voice in projects like the 2011 animated series, ‘Thundercats,’ and the 2010 video game, ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops.’

Chriqui’s love for acting developed at an early age. Having grown up around theatre, she was already fascinated with the world. At the age of seven, she played a baby ghost in a local community theatre play, which is when she realised that this is what she wanted to do in her future. At the age of sixteen, she turned to professional acting and never looked back. Since then, she has worked in a wide variety of projects, expanding her skills as an actor. In her personal life, she loves spending time with her friends and family and is deeply occupied with her philanthropic endeavors.

