Jeff Fischer to Make Directorial Debut With ‘The Stranger in My Home’

Jeff Fischer is set to make his directorial debut with ‘The Stranger in My Home.’ The filming of the project is slated to commence in Park City, Utah, later this month. The plot revolves around Tom Truby, a handsome young stranger who shows up at Ali and Jeff Mitchell’s seemingly picture-perfect home to claim that their daughter Katie is his, due to an accidental hospital swap that had happened 15 years ago. The claim shakes the world of the Mitchells and further unravels shattering secrets.

Fischer is best known as a voice actor who lends his voice to himself in the hit Primetime Emmy-nominated TBS/FOX animated series, ‘American Dad!’ Created by Mike Barker, Seth MacFarlane, and Matt Weitzman, the series follows the regular escapades of Stan Smith, a working conservative CIA agent who must also deal with his family while attempting to keep America safe and protected. The show’s voice cast includes MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Rachael MacFarlane, Scott Grimes, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Over the years, Fischer has voiced several animated characters. His credits include an unnamed sponsor character in two episodes of Netflix’s crime drama series ‘Ozark,’ additional voices in ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,’ Doug Reisman in ‘Spider-Man,’ MC Cobra and Chip in ‘Jackie Chan Adventures,’ Lenny in ‘Doc McStuffins,’ and Parsel, Petro, and Trainer in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars.’ He has also lent his voice to characters in video games and television commercials. Some of the popular video games include ‘God of War: Ragnarök,’ which follows Kratos and Atreus as they face an oncoming Norse apocalypse, and the drama mystery ‘Twin Mirror,’ in which he gave his voice to Zach.

Park City, where the filming of the movie is slated to take place, is known for its gorgeous scenic beauty, overall cultural richness, and the ability to opt for all-season filming. Some of the well-known films shot in the region include Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet-starrer ‘Falling for Christmas,’ the horror mystery ‘Hereditary,’ and the Christian series ‘The Chosen.’

