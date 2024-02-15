The Diamond Eye: Don Cheadle and Gillian Anderson Lead the Star Cast of Sci-Fi Drama

Don Cheadle and Gillian Anderson are headlining the cast of the upcoming sci-fi drama ‘The Diamond Eye.’ The movie will also feature Minha Kim, Scoot McNairy, and Luis Guzmán. Benjamin Dickinson is directing the film based on his screenplay. The project will start filming in New York on an undisclosed date. Set in the not-too-distant future, the grounded sci-fi narrative revolves around a seasoned detective who is assigned the challenging task of locating the estranged son of the founder of a colossal technology corporation.

Cheadle most recently appeared as Rhodey in Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion‘ and served as the narrator of ABC’s coming-of-age series ‘The Wonder Years.’ He also lent his voice to The Commander in the animated TV show ‘Agent Elvis‘ and appeared in Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ as Murray.

Anderson portrayed Jean Milburn in Netflix’s ‘Sex Education,’ a teen series that centers on a teenage boy who, with the help of his classmate, establishes a clandestine sex therapy clinic at his high school. The actress also appeared in Marc Forster’s ‘White Bird’ as Vivienne and took on the role of Mrs. Julia Marquis in Scott Cooper’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye.’ As far as the rest of the cast is concerned, Kim is known for playing the younger Sunja in Apple TV+’s period drama ‘Pachinko.’ McNairy lent his voice to King Lizard in ‘Invincible’ and Cody/Kurt in ‘Pantheon,’ while Guzmán played Detective Perez in Peacock’s ‘Genie’ and Officer Ramirez in the crime drama ‘Justified: City Primeval.’

Dickinson’s recent directorial ventures are the short film ‘White Devil’ and Netflix’s comedy special ‘Reggie Watts: Spatial.’ He took on the roles of director, co-writer, and star in ‘Creative Control.’ Set in the near-future Brooklyn, the film explores an ad executive’s use of augmented reality technology to engage in a peculiar affair with his best friend’s girlfriend. Additionally, the filmmaker wrote and directed ‘First Winter.’ His short film credits include ‘Waves,’ ’10 Crosby,’ and ‘Super Sleuths.’

New York, the principal location of the movie, previously hosted the shooting of notable productions such as ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘ and ‘Madame Web.’

Read More: Steve Pink to Direct The Ripken Next; Begins Filming in New Mexico in May