Jeffrey Solo: How Did Hope Solo’s Dad Die?

Although former soccer superstar Hope Solo’s family life wasn’t traditional or normal in any way, shape, or form while she was growing up, she has always been proud of it because of the love they shared. This much is actually evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Untold: Hope Solo vs US Soccer,’ wherein she opens up about both her personal and professional life in a way like never before. It thus comes as no surprise there’s a lot of focus on her father and the relationship they shared, making us curious about it too.

Jeffrey Solo’s Past is a Little Mysterious

It was on April 12, 1938, that Jeffrey Solo was born in New York, only to enroll in the military almost as soon as he was able and even serve in the Vietnam War as a Navy official. However, according to his loved ones, the Italian-American wasn’t all there after whatever he witnessed during his time serving the nation and was apparently even in the witness protection program for a while. After all, per the show, he had two names – Jeffrey John Solo and John William Beyer – as well as two social security numbers – a fact none of his loved ones knew until much later on in their lives.

The truth is Jeffrey even had two families – he actually left the former to be with Judy Lynn Shaw, with whom he had Hope Solo and Marcus Solo in Richland, Washington. They unfortunately divorced when the former was six years old, yet she still vividly remembers having a close relationship with him for years – in fact, he was the one who had taught her soccer. However, things changed shortly after as he took his kids to Seattle for a “vacation,” just for it to actually be kidnappings – the kids were obviously safe, but his actions weren’t legal as their mother was their guardian.

Jeffrey was thus sentenced to nine years behind bars, so he was out of the lives of all four of his children – two from his previous marriage – for quite some time. As if that’s not enough, when he did return, he preferred to make a home for himself in the wilderness of Richland, so he had some stability even if he was technically homeless. Nevertheless, his youngest daughter never once judged him for how he lived or for being in and out of her life because she knew he was doing his best – she knew that all that mattered to him was the happiness of all of his children.

Jeffrey Solo Was a Devout Father

According to reports, even though Jeffrey hadn’t been able to maintain a relationship with the mothers of his children, he always made sure to know of their interests and show up for them. The prime example of this is the fact that once Hope began attending the University of Washington in Seattle, he was there every home game day, right from practice time to support her. Even her coaches could hear him shout enthusiastically for his little girl from the sidelines, and it turns out he always did his best to show the same kind of love, affection, and care to his other three kids, too.

Despite all his clear shortcomings, that’s one of the only things his kids remember to this day – the way he lived for them and the way he would have done anything to make people smile. They also maintain that while some know Jeffrey as Johnny or Toby, they can all agree that he always lit up every room he walked into because of his social nature – his only aim was to bring joy to others. That’s why he dressed up as Santa and visited children in hospital nearly every Christmas, sang silly songs, hung out with retirees, and unabashedly admitted he talked to squirrels and was a “renaissance man.”

Jeffrey Solo Sadly Passed Away in 2007

Unfortunately, though, proving life is actually unexpectedly short, Jeffrey died of a heart attack on June 12, 2007 – he was 69 years old at the time and working as a children’s counselor. This was actually on the night before the Women’s World Cup was to commence, but Hope still made sure to help host and attend every service and actually keep his ashes so that she could sprinkle some of it in the goal box before every game of the tournament. We should also mention that he died with suspicion of murder still hanging over his head like a dark cloud – he was accused of the 2001 killing of Bellevue realtor Mike Emert, who was beaten and stabbed to death in a house he was showing in Woodinville – but he has since officially been cleared.

A part of Jeffrey’s obituary reads: “A passionate man for life, a passionate man for family, for friends, for sports, for animals. To our hero, father, and best friend, may you soar the mountains in freedom looking after us with a smile knowing just as you lived your life for us, we too will live our lives in honor of you. We love you deeply,” which makes it clear he truly was loved by all who knew the real him.

