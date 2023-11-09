Jenny Marin Now Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life

When 43-year-old Camilo Salazar was found dead near the Florida Everglades on June 1, 2011, there was arguably just one individual to have not publicly mourned despite really wanting to. That’s Jenny Maureen Marin, his lover and the reason he was bound, beaten, burned, and tortured to death at the alleged behest of her husband, as profiled in ‘Dateline: The End of the Affair.’ So now, if you simply wish to learn more about her — with a particular focus on her background, her feelings towards this ordeal, as well as her current standing — we have got you covered.

Who is Jenny Marin?

It was reportedly back in 1991 when Jenny came across Manuel Marin for the first time, only for them to soon fall head over heels despite their 22-year age gap plus his married status. The truth is he was merely separated from his first wife at the time, driving the former to return to her home state of New Jersey without hesitation once things didn’t pan out in the way they’d hoped. However, everything changed in the early 2000s as the Cuban native entrepreneur reconnected with the Colombian-American marketing specialist with divorce papers as well as a ring in hand.

Manuel and Jenny thus tied the knot, blissfully unaware of the fact their union would actually not remain cozy, happy, or sound in any manner despite their overall financial and societal stability. We specifically mention this sort of comfort because the former was the proud Founder/Co-owner of the fastest-growing Hispanic grocery chain in the country named Presidente Supermarkets. In fact, while he thrived, she felt lonely — she had no friends, plus she couldn’t maintain her career in their base of Florida, inadvertently leading to her affair with Camilo, who was also married.

But alas, everything came crashing down in February 2011 as Manuel learned of her infidelity while in line at a bakery and dragged her out to his SUV while hurling questions/accusations at her. He even took her car keys as well as her cell phone, just for her to still manage an escape a few blocks away, get a rental, and return to their shared home in the hopes of talking things out. Though before doing so, she used her secret burner phone to contact her lover, who candidly admitted her husband had tried to confront him too, making them slow things down for a mere month.

