Jeramey and Laura: Is the Love is Blind Couple Still Together?

The recently released season 6 of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ has introduced viewers to several new couples to root for, each with their own unique love story. Among these are Jeramey Lutinski and Laura Dadisman, whose time on the show was certainly not the smoothest. From being part of a love triangle to a communication mishap, they faced many issues that made the world wonder if the two did go through with the wedding or if they chose to go their separate ways.

Jeramey and Laura and Their Love Triangle

Jeramey Lutinski and Laura Dadisman’s time on ‘Love is Blind’ certainly did not have the smoothest start, though the two did find many shared interests. Laura’s insistence that she does not want a partner who lives messily certainly sat well with Jeramey, who boasted about having two robot vacuums and a house that can only described as immaculate. Additionally, Jeramey opened up about his sleep apnea and how he has to use a machine while sleeping in order to avoid getting choked while asleep.

However, Laura was not the only woman that Jeramey was pursuing at the time. Indeed, he was also quite interested in establishing a connection with Sarah Ann, whom he found quite charming. In fact, on a memorable occasion when Jeramey did not know who was on the other side, he guessed it to be Sarah Ann and then had to backtrack profusely when the person was revealed to be Laura, who did make the latter wonder if Jeramey had wanted to be Sarah Ann and actually preferred her.

With both Laura and Sarah Ann only pursuing a connection with Jeramey, the man in question found his decision of making a choice harder day by day. Ultimately, he decided to have a meeting with Sarah Ann, during which he revealed to her that he was going to pick Laura. When Sarah Ann asked if there was anything she could have done, he adamantly reassured her that he did not find her lacking in any way but had to follow his heart. Returning to the women’s quarters, Sarah Ann relayed the news to Laura, who was surprised but happy at the same time.

Following a heartfelt proposal by Jeramey, he and Laura met for the first time. While Jeramey was captivated by his fiancée’s beauty, Laura talked about his smell, which apparently reminded her of the outdoors. This meeting was followed by the couple going to the Dominican Republic and exploring their connection even more. The happy space that the two had created for themselves certainly warmed the hearts of many viewers.

Not long after, all the couples got together and celebrated their time together, but this also led to a tiff between Jeramey and Laura. The former shared with Amber “AD” Desiree, Clayton “Clay” Gravesande, and Jimmy Presnell that Laura had apparently asked him to “bean dip” AD, referring to the act of slapping her breasts. This led to Laura being called over, who stated that she had made a joke in private. While Laura fumed that Jeramey should have known better than to share such a private joke with others, he himself was unsure about his fiancée’s words and reaction.

Later on, Jeramey approached Laura and sat beside her, and she accused him of starting things when there was no need for it. At this, Jeramey claimed that it was a joke that spawned out of control., having previously expressed dissatisfaction when Laura stated that she would talk to him when the two were alone. Following a tense silence, Jeramey added that he was “ready to go home,” which only seemed to make things between him and Laura complicated.

Jeramey and Laura are Keeping Things Under the Wraps

For Jeramey Lutinski and Laura Dadisman, their on-screen journey was certainly not an easy one. From being involved in a love triangle to tensions based on an apparent joke, things indeed spun out of control between them during their trip to the Dominican Republic. Additionally, Jeramey has dropped hints about his desire to meet Sarah Ann, which certainly can’t be good for them given their already shaken foundations.

As of writing, Jeramey and Laura have not shared any updates regarding their relationship. However, fans have speculated that things between them might have led to a breakup. The two do not follow on Instagram, and their on-screen moments have been quite tense, which has made many speculate that the may not have gotten married by the end of their social experiment.

Read More: Jimmy and Chelsea: Is the Love is Blind Couple Still Together?