Sarah Ann: Where is the Love is Blind Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is one dating show you cannot miss out on if you like seeing couples come together in a truly unique manner. The series is known for many love-filled moments and heartbreaks as the complicated nature provides the participants with several challenges. In season 6 of the show, Sarah Ann thought she might have found the one for her, only to realize that things might not be the way she had expected. As such, the world can not help but wonder what she is doing these days.

Sarah Ann Thought She Had Found The One

Unlike many people involved in the modern dating world, Sarah Ann never used a dating app before being a part of the show. As for her dating life, she had been single for four years and hence was looking to make the most of the Netflix experiment. The reality TV star confessed that she felt that some of her behavior patterns might be a deterrent to potential partners. Additionally, she hoped to find a person who would be supportive of her faith, given how much it means to her.

As such, Sarah Ann could not help but be happier about forming a close connection with Jeramey Lutinski. The two shared many common interests, with Sarah Ann hoping that this might be it for her. While Jeramey himself was extremely interested in Sarah Ann, he was also pursuing a connection with Laura Dadisman. This was something that both women were certainly aware of, but they tried not to let it become a reason for animosity between them.

When talking about the two women, Jeramey confessed that he felt that his connection with Sarah Ann was one that was easier and more meaningful. He thought her to be the person he had more fun with. However, as the pod phase of the experiment came to an end, Jeramey had to make a final decision. As such, he invited Sarah Ann for a date and confessed to her that while he did feel a strong connection with her, he wanted to propose to Laura. He claimed that he could not explain the reasons behind it but knew in his heart that it was Laura he wanted to be with.

Taken aback by the development, Sarah Ann asked Jeramey frankly if there was something she had done or anything else from her side that led to this decision. However, Jeramey insisted that it was not the case and that he adored Sarah Ann just the way she was. Though heartbroken, Sarah Ann accepted his decision with grace and bid him farewell. She then reunited with Laura in the women’s quarters, where she told her that Jeramey was going to propose to her, wishing her the best.

Sarah Ann is Now an Enterprise Client Success Manager

Despite the unfruitful results of her time on the show, Sarah Ann has continued to enjoy life to the fullest. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, she continues to travel to her heart’s content, either for leisure or due to planned events. In fact, she visited Hawaii in April 2023 and enjoyed the scenic views that the island state is so known for. The reality TV star turned 30 in November 2023 and looks forward to everything that life has in store for her.

As for her work, Sarah Ann is an Enterprise Client Success Manager for AvidXchange. She gained the position in August 2022, having previously worked as a Supplier Growth Senior Sales Account Manager from March 2021 to August 2022. Sarah Ann has also served as an Existing Checks Specialist/Account Manager for AvidXchange from August 2020 to March 2021, prior to which she was a Supplier Growth Specialist/Account Manager for the company, having joined the organization in March 2020.

Read More: Jessica Vestal: Where is the Love is Blind Contestant Now?