Jeremiah Brent: Who is His Husband? Does He Have Kids?

Jeremiah Brent is a renowned interior designer, television personality, and entrepreneur known for his sophisticated and modern aesthetic. He is making waves again after being cast in the ninth season of Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye.’ With a passion for creating personalized and functional spaces, he founded Jeremiah Brent Design, a full-service interior design firm with clients across the nation. He rose to prominence in 2011 when he was cast in ‘The Rachel Zoe Project’ as a styling associate.

Jeremiah further proved his mettle by showcasing his hosting abilities in the 2015 series ‘Home Made Simple.’ Two years later, he made waves again when his show ‘Nate & Jeremiah by Design’ became an instant hit, mainly because of the chemistry between the titular pair. A glimpse into their lives caught the attention of their fans, and they have been hailed as a powerful couple that is truly making a mark in their own ways.

Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus Dated For a Year Before They Got Married

Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus, both acclaimed interior designers and television personalities, had long been part of overlapping social circles but had never connected. Known for ‘The Nate Berkus Show (which was launched in 2010),’ the latter was in a serious relationship when Jeremiah first became aware of him. It wasn’t until 2013, at Rachel Zoe’s birthday party, that the two finally met and struck up a conversation. Jeremiah later shared that within the first 15 minutes of talking, he experienced a profound “energy shift” and felt an immediate sense of safety and security with Nate. This serendipitous meeting marked the beginning of their deep connection and eventual life together.

Nate and Jeremiah’s relationship blossomed after their first date antiquing together. Their connection deepened quickly, and in April 2013, while visiting Machu Picchu in Peru, Nate popped the question, confident that Jeremiah was the one he wanted to spend his life with. On May 4, 2014, the couple made history by becoming the first same-sex couple to marry at the iconic New York Public Library in a Jewish-Buddhist ceremony. However, this was not their first groundbreaking moment, as earlier in 2014, they were featured in Banana Republic’s True Outfitters campaign, appearing in magazines like InStyle and Rolling Stone as the first same-sex couple in such advertisements.

The two have truly carved out a space for themselves as individual stars and a power couple. Their brilliantly designed Manhattan apartment was featured in Architectural Digest in 2015, highlighting their impeccable style. In 2017, they took up the chance to lead the show ‘Nate & Jeremiah by Design,’ followed by another HGTV hit, ‘The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project,’ which premiered in 2021. With two successful seasons under their belt, their fans are eagerly hoping for a third. Together, Nate and Jeremiah not only create stunning spaces but also embody a love story that proves true partnerships can transform dreams into reality.

Jeremiah and Nate: Embracing Parenthood, Moving Homes, and Building a Life Full of Love

Jeremiah Brent shared that he had always believed having children and a family of his own was out of reach, but everything changed when he met Nate Berkus. From the moment they connected, he felt a sense of safety and knew he wanted to build a family with his partner, confident they could make it work together. On March 23, 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Poppy Brent-Berkus, born via surrogacy. They brought her home to their first shared residence in New York’s Fifth Avenue area, marking the beginning of their journey as parents.

In 2016, the couple relocated to Los Angeles, settling into a Spanish Colonial villa in Hancock Park. It was in this home that they welcomed their second child, Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus, born on March 26, 2018, completing their family of four. Like their daughter, Oskar was conceived through surrogacy, and Jeremiah has shared that he maintains warm and cordial relationships with both of his children’s surrogate mothers. Oskar’s name holds deep significance, as he was named in honor of Berkus’ late partner, Fernando Bengoechea, who tragically lost his life in the 2004 Sri Lanka tsunami.

In 2019, the couple decided to move back to New York to raise their family, a decision made after much thought about what would be best for them. They settled into a home in the West Village, which initially felt like their “forever home.” However, in 2021, they had the opportunity to buy back their beloved Fifth Avenue home, which is now their residence. Jeremiah and Nate adore their two children, who are the center of their lives. They’ve shared that Poppy has a budding creative streak and even started sketching dresses after attending New York Fashion Week in 2023. While Poppy and Oskar have distinct personalities, their proud dads often say they feel incredibly lucky that their children chose them, making their family and home truly blissful.

