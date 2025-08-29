List of All Jeremy Renner Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor, author, singer, and philanthropist Jeremy Lee Renner began his on-screen career with minor roles in independent films and on television before making his breakthrough in 2002 with ‘Dahmer.’ Earning critical acclaim with movies like ‘The Hurt Locker,’ Jeremy shot to global stardom in 2012, stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Hawkeye. Since then, Jeremy has appeared in other franchises such as ‘Mission: Impossible‘ and ‘Bourne,’ as well as shows like ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’ If you are looking forward to watching Jeremy Renner‘s performances on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

2. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ is the fourth installment of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ film series and marks the live-action directorial debut of Brad Bird. The story opens with the Kremlin being blown up by terrorists at a time when Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) are present at the site. The Russians hold them responsible, leading to the US government initiating the Ghost Protocol and disavowing the entire organization. With no government resources and backup, Hunt and his team are forced to figure out a way to clear their names on their own. The situation worsens with the IMF Secretary getting killed while explaining the situation to Ethan. His personal aide, William Brandt (Jeremy Renner), joins Ethan’s team while appearing to keep secrets of his own. View the movie here.

1. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’ is the fifth installment in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ film series and a direct sequel to ‘Ghost Protocol.’ The film opens with the IMF being disbanded and Ethna Hunt remaining MIA. A new terror threat called the Syndicate emerges, which functions like an anti-IMF and attempts to establish a new world order with an escalating series of terrorist attacks. Gathering the members of his team and joining with disavowed British agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Ethan attempts to save the day once again. Jeremy Renner reprises his role as William Brandt from ‘Ghost Protocol,’ an IMF Agent and intelligence analyst who gets transferred to the CIA after the previous organization gets disbanded. Stream the movie on Netflix.

