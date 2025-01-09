Jerry Broyles: Where is the Killer Now?

In June 2007, Jerry Broyles accompanied his brother, Terry Dunkin, and his 15-year-old nephew to a park in Lebanon, Missouri. There, he participated in a physical assault on two 17-year-old boys, Matthew Bankston and Zachary Jones. After the attack, he fled the scene with his family but was apprehended shortly after. Jerry claimed he believed the boys had been making hoax calls to his family for some time and stated he was unaware they were underage at the time of the incident. In the Netflix episode of ‘I Am a Killer’ titled ‘A Common Purpose,’ he reflected on his role in the crime and shared whether he holds himself accountable for his actions.

Jerry Broyles Explained That He Never Intended To Kill Anyone When He Reached the Park

Jerry Lowell Broyles II resided in Lebanon, Missouri, with his brother Terry Dunkin, sister-in-law Kimberly Dunkin, their mother, and Kimberly’s son. The household was far from stable, as Jerry grappled with a host of personal issues, including drug and alcohol dependency. He was also known for his quick temper, which frequently led to loud and aggressive outbursts. Kimberly admitted that she often feared Jerry’s volatile behavior, which created a hostile and unwelcoming environment in the home.

In June 2007, Jerry’s girlfriend received a series of text messages from an unknown number, which she shared with him. When he responded, the sender allegedly taunted and teased him, fueling his anger. This incident reminded Jerry of the hoax calls his family had been receiving in the weeks prior, and he assumed it was the same person behind both. Frustrated, he shared the situation with his brother, Terry. According to Jerry, it was his brother’s idea to arrange a confrontation at a local park, and Jerry agreed to go along on June 10, 2007. He said he trusted Terry’s judgment and saw him as the head of the family.

Jerry claimed that he was under the influence of heavy substances at the time, which impaired his judgment and prevented him from fully understanding the situation. Upon arriving at the park, he encountered 17-year-olds Matthew Bankston and Zachary Jones. Alongside his brother, Terry, he assaulted the boys using a baseball bat and a tire iron. He insisted he was not in his right mind during the attack and had no clear awareness of the extent of the violence he was involved in. He also alleged that when Kimberly arrived at the scene, she encouraged him and did nothing to intervene. It was only when a commotion arose and the police were called that the group fled. Jerry, along with the rest of his family, was arrested shortly afterward.

Jerry Broyles is Serving His Sentence at a Missouri Prison Today

Following Zachary Jones’ death as a result of the attack, Jerry Broyles and his brother, Terry Dunkin, were charged with first-degree murder. In August 2007, Terry’s suicide in prison shocked Jerry, and he expressed disappointment that his brother had avoided taking responsibility for his actions. Although he initially planned to contest the charges, he ultimately decided to accept a plea deal, believing it was the best course of action. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree assault. As a result, he was sentenced to two life terms and two 30-year terms, which he is currently serving at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri.

Now 43 years old, Jerry claims the events of that night were an accident and insists he does not deserve to spend his entire life in prison. In response to Kimberly Dunkin’s ongoing appeals about the alleged unfairness of her sentence, he has urged her to take accountability for her role in the incident and stated that everyone involved should take accountability for the night.

