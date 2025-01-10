Zachary Jones and Matthew Bankston: How Did He Die? Who Killed Them?

While the loss of any life is undeniably heartbreaking, things are even more complicated and intense when the reason behind it is senseless violence that could have been wholly avoided. Unfortunately, as explored in Netflix’s ‘I Am a Killer: A Common Purpose,’ an example of such a case is Zachary James Jones and Matthew Alexander Bankston’s deaths following an assault. The teenagers believed they were just having fun playing a prank over the phone on a 2007 evening, yet the situation soon evolved into a confrontation from which neither walked away okay.

Zachary Jones and Matthew Bankston Were Victims of a Brutal Assault

Born on August 30, 1989, in Springfield, Missouri, as one of Tina and James Jones’ two children, Zachary was reportedly a typical teenager by the time the summer of 2007 rolled around. He had actually just completed his junior year at Lebanon High School, so he spent most days either simply having fun with friends, evolving his sense of humor, or relishing the outdoors. After all, he was not only a hunting enthusiast but was also passionate about skateboarding as well as dirt biking, unaware he would never get the opportunity to see what he could do with them.

As for Matthew, while he was born to Rebecca Hudson and Rubben Bankston on October 11, 1989, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as one of six kids, he primarily grew up in the heart of Lebanon, Missouri. According to his loved ones, he was a kind, loving young man whose passion for music and movies played a key role in shaping not just his positive outlook on life but also his open nature. Even when he struggled with health issues, he genuinely appreciated he had a chance to better himself while also taking great pride in the strength he had managed to develop over the years.

However, everything turned upside down for friends Zachary and Matthew on June 10, 2007, as they decided to prank someone they knew, only to mistakenly get through to someone else entirely. One thing then led to another, and the 17-year-olds were called to Atchley Park for a fight as a result of them apparently “harassing” the receiver. The young boys had no idea the situation was serious, so they went, just to almost immediately be ambushed with baseball bats and a heavy metal rod. We should mention there was a third teen with them, but he managed to flee the scene.

They were brutally beaten, choked, and kicked in the parking lot before being left all bloody in the mud, but thankfully, a passerby had noticed the commotion and dialed the emergency services. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Zachary sadly lost his life from a shattered skull as well as other injuries around 6 hours later on June 11, 2007. On the other hand, Matthew was left partly paralyzed and with brain injuries that triggered regular seizures, which continued to deteriorate his health. It was March 7, 2013, when the graduate plus father of one died while having a seizure.

Zachary Jones and Matthew Bankston’s Assailants Were Apprehended Within Days

With the help of witness accounts, phone data, as well as the evidence recovered from the scene, the authorities arrested four local individuals in connection to the assault on June 12, 2007. They were 32-year-old Terry Dunkin, his 25-year-old brother Jerry Broyles, the former’s 36-year-old wife Kimberly Dunkin, and her then 15-year-old minor son from a previous relationship. It turns out Zachary and Matthew had ended up contacting Jerry’s then-girlfriend instead of the person they knew, driving the brothers to seek revenge as they had long been getting hoax calls.

According to reports, Terry believed the texts Jerry’s girlfriend was receiving were a part of the hoax, so he convinced his brother and his stepson to invite the senders for a fight at Atchley Park. Kimberly reportedly arrived at the scene straight from work upon hearing that her husband had taken her son to a planned fight, but she ended up getting involved in the violence too. As per her own statements to the police later on, she had choked Matthew at some point in the chaos, yet she had no regret as she didn’t believe she had any hand in his condition or Zachary’s death.

Nevertheless, on June 12 itself, while Terry and Jerry were charged with first-degree murder before being ordered to be held without bond, Kimberly was charged with second-degree murder and held on a $250,000 bail. As for her teenage son, Nathan Gibbs, he was initially also charged with first-degree murder, along with several counts of felony armed criminal action, exactly like the rest of his family. However, things changed before any of them even faced court as Terry hanged himself with a sheet in the Laclede County jail on August 20, 2007, just before his preliminary hearings were to begin.

Three Out of Four of Zachary Jones and Matthew Bankston’s Assailants Have Been Convicted

In the end, knowing there was more than enough evidence against him in the matter, Jerry Broyles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felony assault, plus other related charges in November 2008. He was subsequently handed down two life sentences as well as two 30-year terms, to run concurrently in accordance with his plea agreement. As for Kimberly, she faced trial for the charges against her and was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, plus a couple of other felony charges before being sentenced accordingly. Last but not least, owing to Nathan being a minor as well as it having been reported that his stepfather had forced him to get involved, he was later convicted on lesser charges.

