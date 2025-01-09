Terry Dunkin: What Happened to Him? How Did He Die?

In June 2007, a violent altercation in a park in Lebanon, Missouri, sent shockwaves through the community. The incident involved three adults and a juvenile attacking two 17-year-old boys following a dispute that originated from exchanged text messages. Among the attackers was Terry Dunkin, who was accompanied by his brother, wife, and 15-year-old stepson. In the aftermath, all the adults were charged with murder, as one of the victims succumbed to his injuries while the other suffered severe harm. Netflix’s episode of ‘I Am a Killer’ titled ‘A Common Purpose’ explores Terry’s role in the attack and how he grappled with his subsequent arrest.

Terry Dunkin Allegedly Led His Family to Fight With Underage Boys

Terry Dunkin met Kimberly Elaine in 1997, and their whirlwind romance led to marriage just 16 days later. The couple moved into Terry’s home in Lebanon, Missouri, where they lived with his mother. Over time, Terry’s brother, Jerry Broyles, also joined the household, making it a crowded living arrangement. Kimberly’s son from a previous relationship lived with them as well, putting additional strain on the limited resources. During their time together, Kimberly claimed that Terry exhibited verbal aggression and violent behavior toward her, adding tension to an already challenging situation. She described him as the “man of the house” who laid down every dictate for the household.

In early 2007, Terry grew increasingly frustrated by a series of prank calls and messages directed at his household. The callers often spoke rudely to his mother, and despite multiple warnings, the harassment persisted. In June of that year, when his brother Jerry’s girlfriend received random messages, Terry suspected it was the same prank callers. Convinced they had identified the culprits, the brothers decided to confront them on June 10, 2007. Terry arranged to meet the individuals at a local park and brought along Jerry and Kimberly’s 15-year-old son for the encounter.

The two boys who arrived at the park were 17-year-olds Matthew Bankston and Zachary Jones. According to police reports, the confrontation quickly escalated as Terry and Jerry attacked the boys with a baseball bat and a tire iron. When Kimberly arrived on the scene, she joined the altercation—not by physically attacking the boys but by encouraging her family to continue the fight and refrain from intervening to stop the violence. As the boys collapsed from their injuries, Terry, along with the rest of his family, fled the scene in his car. However, they were apprehended shortly thereafter.

Terry Dunkin Was Found Dead in His Prison Cell

Shortly after his arrest and while awaiting trial, Terry Dunkin was being held at the Laclede County jail without the possibility of bail. On August 20, 2007, he was found dead in his cell, having taken his own life by hanging himself with a sheet. Both Kimberly Dunkin and Jerry Broyles were charged with murder in connection to the attack. Jerry expressed that his brother had taken the “coward’s way out” and should have taken responsibility for his actions. He further stated that he had only gone to the scene because Terry had asked him to and would not have been involved otherwise. Kimberly also placed the blame on Terry, saying that she would never have been embroiled in the situation if not for his decision to involve the family and carry out the attack.

