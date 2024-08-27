Why is Jesse Williams’ Tobert Not in Only Murders in the Building Season 4?

Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ returns with a fourth season, putting a new mystery in front of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. At the end of the third season, we see Charles’ body double Sazz getting shot and dying in Charles’ apartment. The fourth episode opens with the trio wondering where Sazz went and why she has suddenly disappeared without a trace. While the story moves forward with that investigation, Sazz is not the only one to disappear this season. Last season, we had Jesse Williams as Tobert, with whom Mabel sparks a romance, but there is no sign of him in Season 4. SPOILERS AHEAD

Tobert’s Arc in Season 3 Finale Takes Him in a Whole New Direction

Tobert is introduced in the third season as a cameraman who has been brought on board to document Ben Glenroy’s next big step: his debut on Broadway with the Death Rattle show. Things go awry when Ben dies under mysterious circumstances, and with the true crime podcasters of the Arconia on the case, Tobert becomes involved in the investigation. He works with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, helping them figure out crucial pieces about Ben’s life and what his connection to the murderer might be. At the same time, Tobert and Mabel take a liking for each other.

When the case is solved in the end, Tobert and Mabel find themselves at a crossroads. He reveals that with Ben out of the picture, he has taken up a new project. He is to work on an indie movie, which calls for him to go to Los Angeles. While he is happy to turn over a new leaf in his career, especially after getting involved in a murder investigation, he wishes to be with Mabel. He asks her to come with him to LA, but Mabel turns down his offer. She is not yet ready to leave New York and the Arconia, which means that it’s time for her and Tobert to part ways. Still, she promises to visit him in LA.

Jesse Williams Confirmed His Departure From the Show

Considering that the fourth season takes Mabel, Charles, and Oliver to LA, where they meet the cast and crew of the film being made on their podcast, it seems that there might still be hope for Mabel and Tobert. Perhaps she will fulfill her promise and connect with him. As promising as this scenario sounds, Jesse Williams confirmed that Tobert and Mabel’s reunion is not going to happen in Season 4. The actor revealed that he is not a part of the show since his departure in Season 3.

Talking about his time on the show, Williams revealed that he had “the pinch yourself moment” when he got to share the screen with Steve Martin and Martin Short, who he called “comedy pillars.” He loved working on the season, and the sentiment was reciprocated by the cast and crew. However, with his character’s arc fulfilled in Season 3, there is no room for his return in Season 4. Still, the show’s co-creator, John Hoffman, hopes that he will get to bring back Williams and even some other actors who have appeared in the show over the seasons in the future. He talked about the narrative approach that the show could take in that context. For now, however, there is no scope for Williams’ return to the show.

Tobert’s Absence From Season 4 Continues a Major Mabel Trend in the Show

Each season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ lands a new mystery on Mabel’s doorstep, but there’s another thing that keeps changing with each season: her romantic interests. In the first season, it is Oscar; the second has Alice; and the third shows Mabel romancing Tobert. Interestingly, none of her love interests returned in the following seasons, and the fourth season continued this trend.

Talking about why there is a new love interest for Mabel in each season, the creators revealed that they don’t want Mabel to have a partner through “trauma bonding.” This term was used in Season 2 when Mabel reveals that she and Oscar have decided to be just friends for the moment, despite romancing each other in Season 1, because they feel that most of their connection is defined by the bad things that happened to them, like Zoe’s death and Tim’s murder. In the season, Mabel thinks she has something new with Alice, but it turns out that the latter is just using her to make art. With Tobert, things are more normal, but there is still the “trauma bonding” situation because, in their case, they are brought together by Ben’s death.

Keeping in mind all the things Mabel has been through in her life, it makes sense that she should end up with someone who she doesn’t meet because of a murder. She shouldn’t have to recount the events surrounding a murder while telling people how she met her partner. This is why the show has refrained from making any of her romances permanent. The shifting nature of her romantic interests also highlights the importance of her bond with Charles and Oliver, putting more focus on the trio and not on their love interests. Interestingly, the creators have remarked that Mabel isn’t completely out of touch with her exes, most notably Oscar. This means that one or the other, including Tobert, has the possibility of returning to the show when Mabel has worked through her personal issues and is ready to move forward with a relationship.

